How Much Horsepower Did The Volkswagen XL1 Have?

It certainly wasn't the best-looking car out there, that was for sure. But how about those sweet butterfly doors? No? Well, it could achieve 261 miles per gallon, which is still remarkable to this day. Still no? How about that 12-second zero-to-60 time? If you haven't caught up yet, we're talking about the XL1, Volkswagen's limited-production ultra-fuel-efficient hybrid car. Initially unveiled in 2002 as the 1L concept car, Volkswagen officially commenced production of the XL1 in 2013. The company planned to produce only 250 of these vehicles, and although it did, the buzz around them wasn't as spectacular as one might have thought, given that only 200 of them were ever sold.

Advertisement

The XL1 had an 800-cc two-cylinder TDI turbo-diesel engine capable of generating 47 horsepower. Additionally, it featured a 20-kilowatt electric motor, equivalent to 27 horsepower, bringing the vehicle's total horsepower to a meager 69 horsepower. Let's examine the XL1's specs, explore why it was revolutionary at its conception, and why it never quite took off, despite its sweet butterfly doors.