The High-Tech Flying Motorcycle Concept That Can Traverse Land, Water, & Sky
Imagine if traffic could be avoided simply by flying over it. This is the concept behind the intriguing reveal of the Rictor Skyrider X1, a motorcycle that can take to the air. Although it might sound unusual, this isn't the oddest idea compared to the strangest concept motorcycles ever developed. Lucky attendees of this year's Consumer Electronics Show got a peek at a concept model of the Skyrider X1. Of course this wasn't the only display grabbing attention, evident by tech that made our list of SlashGear's Best of CES 2025 awards.
The Rictor Skyrider X1 features a narrow and enclosed cabin made from super light-weight carbon fiber composite and aviation aluminum. When traveling on the road on two wheels, a series of control arms that include a total of eight-propellers, are compactly folded behind the cabin, allowing the Skyrider X1's shape to remain slim. On the ground, this unique vehicle can travel up to 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour), making it a bit more capable than the average moped.
But when the Skyrider X1 navigates to a designated landing pad, an additional small stabilizing wheel on each side lowers down, and four arms unfold and extend above the cabin. Each arm is equipped with two propellers, which can handle up to 100 kilograms or 220-pounds of load. The Rictor Skyrider X1 then goes airborne reaching speeds up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) for between 25 and 40 minutes of maximum flight time.
What about flight controls and safety measures?
Riding a motorcycle on the road and flying a quad-copter-like machine are two vastly different beasts. Fortunately, Rictor is already out ahead of this issue, as the Skyrider X1 features automated take off and landing technology, arguably two of the most challenging maneuvers for pilots to learn.
Rictor has made the process of flying as easy and straightforward as possible, with onboard systems capable of taking an input destination and crafting a flight plan automatically. This automatic flight plan is far more complex than your car's navigation system. For example, it considers current weather patterns, optimal speed, and altitude, under the context of safety and efficiency.
While you can enjoy a set-it-and-forget-it type experience on the Skyrider X1, it does offer the option for manual control with a joystick. This setup is still far simpler than what you might find in a typical helicopter, which includes separate controls for throttle, pitch, antitorque and cyclic pitch.
In terms of safety, the Skyrider X1 includes several measures designed to make things much less hazardous, both for the pilot and those on the ground. There are multiple redundancies in terms of the flight system, it can stay airborne even after the loss of one motor, and includes an onboard parachute if all else fails. Of course, considering multiple personal flying machines made the list of the most dangerous concept vehicles of all time, you may still have reservations.