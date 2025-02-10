The High-Tech Flying Motorcycle Concept That Can Traverse Land, Water, & Sky

Imagine if traffic could be avoided simply by flying over it. This is the concept behind the intriguing reveal of the Rictor Skyrider X1, a motorcycle that can take to the air. Although it might sound unusual, this isn't the oddest idea compared to the strangest concept motorcycles ever developed. Lucky attendees of this year's Consumer Electronics Show got a peek at a concept model of the Skyrider X1. Of course this wasn't the only display grabbing attention, evident by tech that made our list of SlashGear's Best of CES 2025 awards.

The Rictor Skyrider X1 features a narrow and enclosed cabin made from super light-weight carbon fiber composite and aviation aluminum. When traveling on the road on two wheels, a series of control arms that include a total of eight-propellers, are compactly folded behind the cabin, allowing the Skyrider X1's shape to remain slim. On the ground, this unique vehicle can travel up to 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour), making it a bit more capable than the average moped.

But when the Skyrider X1 navigates to a designated landing pad, an additional small stabilizing wheel on each side lowers down, and four arms unfold and extend above the cabin. Each arm is equipped with two propellers, which can handle up to 100 kilograms or 220-pounds of load. The Rictor Skyrider X1 then goes airborne reaching speeds up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) for between 25 and 40 minutes of maximum flight time.

