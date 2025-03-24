12 Of The Coolest Concept Cars That Actually Made It To Production

Ever since legendary automotive designer Harley Earl penned his beloved Buick Y-Job in 1938, the concept car has foreshadowed trends in auto design and upcoming models from all manufacturers. When Earl created it, nobody had yet built a car with a forward-thinking design never meant for production. It featured cutting-edge details and prefaced what cars would soon come to look like. Furthermore, he had no idea that building the Y-Job would start an auto industry tradition, the concept car.

For automotive enthusiasts, a concept car often represents everything you might want in a car but can never have. They are seen at auto shows worldwide with futuristic features and cutting-edge design, showing off the coolest new technology and stunning flair. Furthermore, the bespoke nature of the one-off hand-built cars means they can incorporate details that would never be practical to integrate into a production model due to cost, feasibility, or even safety. Yet, they provide us something to dream about and consider what could be. However, sometimes concept cars become the same cars you eventually see in the showroom. Some change drastically on their way to production while others stay true to the original. Unsurprisingly, many of the latter turn out to be very cool cars, including the following 12 examples.

