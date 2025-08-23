5 Of The Best New SUVs You Can Buy In 2025, According To KBB
SUVs represent one of the most versatile platforms one can purchase, combining multiple strengths such as cargo space, passenger capacity, all-terrain capability, and more. They come in many shapes and sizes as well, with each suiting different purposes particularly nicely: compact CUVs for metropolitan driving, full-size for larger families and extended road trips, and mid-size for everything in between. Moreover, modern SUVs come packed with a variety of luxury appointments and features, covering a diverse array of price-points and aesthetics. There's generally something for everyone in this vehicle class, but which are the best of the best for 2025? Let's have a look, running through what Kelley Blue Book deems as the best for each vehicle segment.
For this listing, we'll be considering a number of key factors both inherent to SUVs in particular as well as broader strokes, such as safety, fuel efficiency, size and weight, and the general consensus of each vehicle over the years. Several of these models boast long histories that span decades, and with that comes a well-established philosophy and fanbase; we'll see if the modern iterations hold up there, as well. Lastly, we'll discuss each individual ranking and what's judged as the vehicles' biggest positives and negatives.
Kelley Blue book is the primary source for this article, though we won't limit ourselves to just one publication, and also take into consideration independent reviews and side-by-side comparisons. Surprisingly, not every SUV on this list makes an appearance on the best-selling SUVs of 2025. This list, by contrast, will focus on the quality of each SUV, and discuss what makes each the best in its respective category.
Subcompact SUV: Hyundai Kona (4.8 stars Expert, 3.5 stars Consumer)
This class straddles the line between an SUV and hatchback on-paper, and the second-generation 2026 Hyundai Kona is no exception. Though it may look diminutive, however, the Kona is packed with features and quirks, earning KBB's praise and recognition. In fact, the only tangible negative KBB cites is the pedestrian 147-horsepower engine, with the reviewers preferring the power afforded by the 190-horsepower option.
Is it the smallest new SUV for sale Stateside? No — that title belongs to the Hyundai Venue. But it still utilizes every square-inch of space well considering its entry-level price tag; this is the only vehicle under $30,000 MSRP on this list. Being a subcompact, the Kona truly comes alive in places like cities and as a budget-friendly commuter car, further emphasized by that price point. Although it's not the most fuel-efficient, with fuel economy going from 26 to 31 mpg combined depending on what engine and drivetrain option the Kona has.
Reviews often praise this latest-generation Kona for evolving the formula set by the original, evolving its design into a more mature aesthetic while retaining its most desirable features. While its exterior appearance is certainly an acquired taste, with Car and Driver calling it a "Star Wars helmet" front end, it's still packed with all the features you'd expect of a car at this price point, with an NHTSA safety rating of four of fiv to match. Kia also produces the Hyundai Kona Electric N Line for those shopping for EVs.
Compact SUV: Honda CR-V (4.8 stars Expert, 3.8 stars Consumer)
Arguably, the 2026 Honda CR-V represents a link between a true SUV and a crossover, being far more suburbia-oriented than something like a Jeep Wrangler, which still utilizes solid axles and a more off-road orientated general build and aesthetic. Nevertheless, the CR-V's looks are nothing to scoff at, either; now in its sixth generation, the CR-V has evolved a far more confident look over its rather innocuous roots. Whereas most people likely wouldn't give older CR-Vs a second glance, this model looks quite aggressive by comparison.
The running-gear and powertrain is perfectly capable as well, with a 190-horsepower turbocharged powerplant mated to a CVT. Sure, it's no speed demon, but Hondas have a proven track record for reliability and efficiency. In fact, with the optional AWD enabled, the CR-V still manages a respectable 29 mpg combined. Moreover, the hybrid version also ranks as the number one-ranked hybrid SUV in KBB's analysis. Honda even markets a CR-V which utilizes hydrogen, equipped with a hydrogen-based fuel cell for power.
The CR-V also boasts adequate cargo space, with 39.3 cubic feet. Folding down the rear seats nets you an impressive 76.5 cubic feet, however, which KBB lists as best-in-class. It's merely a two-row, but Honda equipped it with so-called "Body Stabilizing Seats," designed to improve posture and reduce fatigue on longer trips. Moreover, the price-point is excellent, with a top-end sticker price of less than $40,000. Of course, that includes all the usual gadgets like a stocked infotainment and digital instrument cluster, but also optional extras like the AWD instead of the standard FWD. In-all, the CR-V is, at least on the surface, excellent value-for-money.
Midsize SUV: Kia Telluride (4.8 stars Expert, 3.8 stars Consumer)
The Kia Telluride marks the second Korean-built car on this list, and it's an impressive package to boot. Sure, the name is rather bizarre, but this vehicle boasts a chest full of medals. It tops the list for both best midsize and best three-row SUV categories on Kelley Blue Book alone, the former award it's won for six consecutive years. The main strength of this SUV rests in its versatility, reflected in its features, size, and price-point. For instance, the MSRP of the Telluride ranges between nearly $38,000 up to over $53,000, representing an over 50% differential between the base and top-grade models. Regardless of trim, you still get decent power for its size as well, with a 291 horsepower V6. However, top-grades tip the scales at a mighty 5,500-plus pounds, resulting in 20 mpg combined with AWD.
All that said, this SUV, even base-level, still comes fully-loaded with the usual features like a 12.3-inch infotainment display, dual-zone auto climate-control, Wi-Fi hotspot, and so on. Additionally, it has a plethora of driver-assistance features, ranging from auto emergency braking to various highway safety implementations like lane-keeping, attention alerts, safe-exit assist, and more — and just to reiterate, that's the base-trim. Every trim level features the full five-star crash safety rating as well, to throw that in the ring – among many other factors to consider. Customer and critical reviews frequently cite the Telluride as a favorite, as any cursory Google search will reveal. However, due to its wide breadth of features and, thus, equally-diverse appeal, this easily represents one of the most versatile and tailor-made vehicles in its class, period.
Full-size SUV: Ford Expedition (4.8 stars Expert, 4.0 stars Consumer)
Representing the largest of Ford's three-row offerings for 2025, the Ford Expedition is fully-redesigned for 2025, though it retains its characteristically cavernous interior for an equally full-size family plus friends and cargo. KBB sings its praises as a proper do-everything SUV, loaded with features that suit many purposes in one package. Of course, it's still a massive truck at the end of the day, so it'd be ungainly and awkward in a city, but that's not where the Expedition truly shines. In fact, its size is the Expedition's greatest strength, and it'd doubtlessly perform admirably on long-distance trips in style and comfort as a result. Appropriately, this necessitates a massive engine alongside: 400 horsepower, precisely, the most of any vehicle in this list by far — just don't expect miracles at the fuel pump.
The interior is where it's at here, though. The middle and rear row seats fold flat, meaning it's now effectively a full-size work truck with a carpeted floor. Moreover, the seating arrangement itself features excellent legroom throughout, albeit to the detriment of rear cargo volume with the third row extended. Overall, then, Ford tailored its ergonomics for large families on excursions and job-site drivers alike.
Being a truck costing over $60,000 without breaking a sweat, the Expedition is also equipped appropriately, with two massive screens dominating the dashboard including a digital instrumentation cluster and navigation suite, all customizable. Additionally, the Expedition also features haptic controls on the steering wheel, 360-degree zone lighting, and other characterful frills to couple with the 9,600-pound towing capacity.
Electric SUV: Hyundai Ioniq 9 (4.8 stars Expert, N/A Consumer)
All of the previous models have featured internal combustion engines, save for the CR-V hybrid briefly mentioned, but what about alternative fuels? The answer, again, comes from Korea: the Hyundai Ioniq 9, a three-row SUV with over 300 miles of range. It's one of the first three-row all-electric SUVs on the market, derived from the previous model Ioniq 7.
Much like the Kia Telluride, the strength of this vehicle lies in its versatility. Take the powertrain, for instance; the Ioniq 9 features anything between the base-model 215-horsepower single motor up to the "Performance" package's AWD and 422 horsepower, all of which boast ranges in excess of 300 miles. It also features that characteristic Hyundai sleekness both inside and out, with the wraparound front lighting, clean aesthetic, and luxury-oriented interior. It's even one of the few modern cars with a column shifter.
The Ioniq 9 sits comfortably alongside the Telluride as another midsize SUV, featuring similar levels of overall spaciousness and general functionality, albeit for markedly higher prices. In fact, the Ioniq 9's base price is about $7,000 more than the highest trim Telluride money can buy. That said, you get what you pay for; the quality here comes out in the luxury department. It features that characteristically sleek exterior design language, DC fast-charging from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes, dual 12.3-inch displays, spacious interior, and more; all of which were cited by KBB as the primary reasons for achieving the title of best EV SUV. Overall, this represents a practical alternative for those with the budget and EV requirements.