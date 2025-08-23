5 Of The Best New SUVs You Can Buy In 2025, According To KBB

SUVs represent one of the most versatile platforms one can purchase, combining multiple strengths such as cargo space, passenger capacity, all-terrain capability, and more. They come in many shapes and sizes as well, with each suiting different purposes particularly nicely: compact CUVs for metropolitan driving, full-size for larger families and extended road trips, and mid-size for everything in between. Moreover, modern SUVs come packed with a variety of luxury appointments and features, covering a diverse array of price-points and aesthetics. There's generally something for everyone in this vehicle class, but which are the best of the best for 2025? Let's have a look, running through what Kelley Blue Book deems as the best for each vehicle segment.

For this listing, we'll be considering a number of key factors both inherent to SUVs in particular as well as broader strokes, such as safety, fuel efficiency, size and weight, and the general consensus of each vehicle over the years. Several of these models boast long histories that span decades, and with that comes a well-established philosophy and fanbase; we'll see if the modern iterations hold up there, as well. Lastly, we'll discuss each individual ranking and what's judged as the vehicles' biggest positives and negatives.

Kelley Blue book is the primary source for this article, though we won't limit ourselves to just one publication, and also take into consideration independent reviews and side-by-side comparisons. Surprisingly, not every SUV on this list makes an appearance on the best-selling SUVs of 2025. This list, by contrast, will focus on the quality of each SUV, and discuss what makes each the best in its respective category.