13 Modern Cars Bringing Back Column Shifters

Americans love three-row SUVs but still aren't crazy about EVs, with sales dropping this year. Can a three-row, all-electric SUV change that? If any model has a chance, it's the new standard for electric three-row SUVs — the Kia EV9. With its stylish exterior, tech-laden, spacious interior, and good range figures, the EV9 might just convince American buyers.

The EV9 is also relatively affordable, at least for a large electric SUV. The base $56,395 (destination fee: $1,495) model gets you a relatively small 76.1-kWh battery, which is good enough for a 230-mile range. Its 215 hp rear electric motor is also far from exciting. Still, stepping up to the Light Long Range RWD ($59,395) gives you a larger 99.8-kWh battery pack, which can travel 304 miles between charges. Two dual-motor AWD models are also available, packing 379 hp and 501 hp in the GT variant. The latter accelerates to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds, which is bonkers for a three-row family SUV.

Still, the EV9's interior is even more impressive. Space in the first two rows is excellent, and you can fit kids comfortably in the third row. With all three rows in place, the EV9 also has a usable 20-cubic-feet cargo volume and an additional frunk. The dashboard features two 12.3-inch screens, a 5-inch screen, and physical climate controls. The column-mounted shifter frees up space for the incredibly functional center console with two levels of storage bins.