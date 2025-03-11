2025 GMC Terrain Review: Elevation Sets A Standard Denali May Struggle To Beat

The new car market's tilt toward SUVs would seem to benefit GMC which, aside from the occasional re-badged Chevrolet El Camino, has never sold anything resembling a sedan or hatchback. But having the right type of product isn't enough.

Advertisement

The redesigned 2025 GMC Terrain stays on-trend with styling that's more truck like than ever and a tech upgrade, all packaged in the same compact crossover SUV form factor that's become the default for most Americans who aren't buying pickup trucks. The problem is that GMC is far from the only brand thinking along these lines.

The Terrain's platform-mate, the Chevrolet Equinox, is also redesigned for 2025 with the same rugged intent. And, while GMC sits above Chevy in the General Motors hierarchy, the Buick Envision also scratches that premium itch. So in addition to the numerous other small crossovers on the market, GMC has to deal with sibling rivalry.