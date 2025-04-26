Ford SUV Models With Third-Row Seating You Can Buy In 2025
Ford has six different SUVs in its 2025 lineup: the Escape, Bronco Sport, Bronco, Mustang Mach-E, Explorer, and Expedition (the Edge was dropped after the 2024 model year). The Escape, Bronco Sport, Bronco, and Mustang Mach-E are available solely with two rows of seats. This means that only the two largest Ford SUVs, the Explorer and the Expedition, are currently offered in a three-row configuration. First, some historical background. The Ford Explorer has had some good years anchoring the Ford lineup since it debuted for the 1991 model year. The successor to the two-door-only Bronco II, the original Explorer was available with two or four doors. This helped kick-start the SUV craze, which is still going strong more than three decades later.
Throughout its long run, the Explorer has been through different platforms and styling phases, used a variety of drivetrains, added independent rear suspension, and was converted from body-on-frame to unibody construction. These were all changes made to suit its customers and the changing times. The Ford Expedition's history began a few years later with the 1997 model year, and the larger Expedition matches up with the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Based on the same platform as the Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Expedition's first generation could seat either five or six occupants in two rows. For the second generation that debuted in 2003, the Explorer gained an independent rear suspension and three-row seating for up to nine people. Let's jump ahead in time to take a closer look at the current versions of the Ford Explorer and Expedition.
Ford continues to improve the Explorer
The 2025 Ford Explorer is available in four trim levels – Active, ST-Line, Platinum, and ST. Passenger volume in the Explorer is 63 cu. ft. in the front seat, 56 cu. ft. in the second row seats, and 36 cu. ft. in the third row seats. The Explorer's cargo volume is 16 cu. ft. behind the third row, 46 cu. ft. with the third row seat folded, and 85 cu. ft. with the second and third row seats folded.
Depending on the trim level, the Ford Explorer is powered by either an inline four-cylinder or V6 engine, both of which are turbocharged. The 2.3-liter four-cylinder produces 300 horsepower, while the 3.0-liter V6 puts out 400 horsepower (both those numbers require premium gasoline). Rear-wheel drive is standard, with four-wheel drive optional, and a 10-speed automatic transmission sends the engine's power to the drive wheels. The 2025 model year marks the first time that Ford BlueCruise, which allows for hands-free highway driving, is available on an Explorer (on the ST-Line, Platinum, and ST).
Base price for the Ford Explorer is $39,785 for the Active, moves up to $44,595 for the ST-Line, hits $52,100 for the Platinum, and tops out at $54,240 for the Explorer ST. Four-wheel drive adds $2,000 to these prices, and there are some extra-cost exterior paint colors and a wide variety of optional equipment that can be added to your Explorer to make it unique (and more expensive).
The Expedition is still going strong in 2025
The 2025 Ford Expedition is larger than the 2025 Explorer, with plenty more space for passengers and cargo. The 2025 Expedition comes in four trims – Active, Platinum, Tremor, and King Ranch. In addition, a larger "Max" wheelbase version of the Active, Platinum, and King Ranch versions is available, providing an extra foot of length. Cargo volume with the standard wheelbase is 22.9 cu. ft. behind the third row, 69.9 cu. ft. with the third row seat folded, and 108.5 cu. ft. with both second and third row seats folded. The Max wheelbase increases cargo capacity to 37.4 cu. ft. behind the third row, 84.5 cu. ft. with the third row seat folded, and 123.1 cu. ft. with both second and third row seats folded. The standard and Max versions of the 2025 Expedition both seat up to eight people.
Based on the trim level selected, the Ford Expedition is powered by one of two 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engines. The 400-horsepower regular version is standard on the Active, Platinum, and King Ranch, while the high-output 440-horsepower mill is standard on the Tremor and optional on the Platinum. Two-wheel drive is standard on the Active and four-wheel drive is an option, while four-wheel drive is standard on all other Expedition trims. Whatever engine and drivetrain combination you choose, a 10-speed automatic transmission distributes the power to the wheels. Ford Expedition retail pricing begins at $62,000 for the Active, $74,430 for the Platinum, $81,030 for the Tremor, and $83,655 for the King Ranch. Plenty of add-ons and accessories are available, too.