Ford SUV Models With Third-Row Seating You Can Buy In 2025

Ford has six different SUVs in its 2025 lineup: the Escape, Bronco Sport, Bronco, Mustang Mach-E, Explorer, and Expedition (the Edge was dropped after the 2024 model year). The Escape, Bronco Sport, Bronco, and Mustang Mach-E are available solely with two rows of seats. This means that only the two largest Ford SUVs, the Explorer and the Expedition, are currently offered in a three-row configuration. First, some historical background. The Ford Explorer has had some good years anchoring the Ford lineup since it debuted for the 1991 model year. The successor to the two-door-only Bronco II, the original Explorer was available with two or four doors. This helped kick-start the SUV craze, which is still going strong more than three decades later.

Throughout its long run, the Explorer has been through different platforms and styling phases, used a variety of drivetrains, added independent rear suspension, and was converted from body-on-frame to unibody construction. These were all changes made to suit its customers and the changing times. The Ford Expedition's history began a few years later with the 1997 model year, and the larger Expedition matches up with the Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Based on the same platform as the Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Expedition's first generation could seat either five or six occupants in two rows. For the second generation that debuted in 2003, the Explorer gained an independent rear suspension and three-row seating for up to nine people. Let's jump ahead in time to take a closer look at the current versions of the Ford Explorer and Expedition.

