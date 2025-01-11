Ford Expedition Vs. Chevrolet Tahoe: 3-Row SUVs, Compared

Family vehicles like the Ford Expedition and the Chevrolet Tahoe offer maximum seating and maximum towing capacity. They are both truck-based SUVs with sturdy pickup-truck-based underpinnings. They both offer three rows of seating and nearly as much capability as their pickup truck brethren. Want something big enough for your growing family that can also pull the boat on your summer vacation? These two are a great place to start.

Both the 2025 Ford Expedition and the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe have been significantly updated for 2025 with long lists of standard features, changes to exterior looks, and impressive performance stats. But which of these two family haulers is best for your needs? Which one is more efficient? Which family hauler will offer you better towing power when you need to bring your trailer along? And which one has the most space for those chronically-overpacking family members of yours? Let's take a closer look and see how these two stack up.