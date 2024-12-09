The 4 Biggest Ford Trucks And SUVs You Can Buy
Ford made its name for a wide array of reasons, but you could still quite easily say its SUVs, and especially its pickup trucks, have contributed in no small measure to shaping the company into the heavyweight it's become. The immensely charming Ford F-Series range, for example, is by far the bestselling vehicle in America, with hundreds of thousands of units finding new owners each year. And, as with any other manufacturer, these trucks and SUVs come in different sizes.
So, no matter whether you're looking for a tall, wide, or long truck or SUV, you're sure to find something in Ford's range that will cater to your specific needs. To give you an idea of how massive your truck and SUV options can get in the current market, we scoured the Blue Oval's official site to pick out the four biggest Ford trucks and SUVs you can buy. It should be pointed out that this article only takes into account Ford Super Duty pickup trucks — such as the F-250, F-350, and F-450 — as heavier-duty, commercial-grade Ford trucks like the F-Max series have already been covered in our previous piece about the biggest trucks you can buy from Ford.
The Ford Super Duty Crew Cab is the biggest Ford truck by length and passenger volume
If you're in the market for a heavy-duty Ford truck that can carry bulky items, your best bet is to seek out a long-wheelbase Super Duty F-250, F-350, or F-450 Crew Cab with an 8-foot-long bed. That configuration allows you access to a vehicle with a whopping 266.2 inches of length, which is the most for a Ford pickup truck. To provide context, that's 22.3 inches longer than the biggest Ford F-150 SuperCrew full-size pickup, which has 243.9 inches of length. As you might have guessed, these Ford pickup trucks also have the longest wheelbase, at 175.9 inches.
As for the Super Duty Crew Cab interior, those looking to haul passengers around on a regular basis have 131.9 cubic feet of total passenger volume to work with, which, again, is the most for a Ford truck. Both legroom and headroom are also generous, with front occupants getting 40.8 inches of headroom, 43.9 inches of legroom, 62.5 inches of hip room, and 66.7 inches of shoulder room. The rear quarter is also large enough to accommodate tall passengers, given its 40.4 inches of headroom, 43.6 inches of legroom, 64.7 inches of hip room, and 65.9 inches of shoulder room. And for days when you want to fit in your gear instead of passengers, the Super Duty Crew Cab provides up to 53.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first row.
The F-350 And F-450 dually trucks are the widest Ford trucks you can buy
Ford currently allows buyers to select the F-350 And F-450 Super Duty pickups with dual rear wheels (DRW), in which case, you get a truck with 96 inches of width. That's 16 inches wider than Ford Super Duty models with the usual single rear wheels (SRW), which have 80 inches of width. The wider build of these dually trucks makes them more stable than trucks with single rear wheels, and due to their wider contact patch with the road surface, the dual rear tires provide enhanced grip and stability. Because of that, dually trucks can be particularly helpful when towing or carrying heavier items.
But there are drawbacks to this design choice. Wide trucks are typically more difficult to drive about town than narrower models. They also tend to have poor fuel economy due to their large size and can be expensive to maintain.
As for height, the tallest Ford truck is the F-450 Super Duty model with Crew Cab style and an 8-foot-long bed. In this configuration, the F-450 reaches 82.1 inches. The closest you'll get to that is an F-450 Regular Cab with an 8-foot bed that's 82.0 inches high. For context, the shortest Ford Super Duty truck is the 78.8-inch F-350 SRW Regular Cab with an 8-foot bed.
The Expedition MAX is the biggest Ford SUV by length and passenger volume
The Expedition MAX is famed for being one of the largest Ford SUVs ever made. So, it being the biggest Ford SUV on the current market should not come as a surprise to those with a keen interest in Ford vehicles. Both 4x2 and 4x4 Expedition versions measure 221.9 inches in length, which is 11.9 inches longer than a standard Expedition model at 210.0 inches long. The Expedition MAX's wheelbase is also the longest, at 131.6 inches versus 122.5 inches for the standard models.
However, the standard regular-wheelbase Ford Expedition is slightly taller than its bigger sibling, with two-wheel drive versions measuring 76.6 inches in height, while their four-wheel drive counterparts come in at 76.4 inches. By comparison, the long-wheelbase Expedition MAX has 76.4 inches of height in two-wheel-drive configuration and 76.2 inches for the four-wheel drive. Both Expedition models are 79.9 inches wide without mirrors and 93.4 inches with the side mirrors included, making the Expedition the widest Ford SUV on the market.
Inside, the standard Ford Expedition and Expedition MAX can both seat up to eight passengers across three rows. However, the long-wheelbase Expedition MAX is just a little bit bigger, with a maximum passenger volume of 172 cubic feet versus 171.9 cubic feet for the regular Expedition model. And just as you should expect from an extra-large SUV, the Expedition is also Ford's biggest SUV in regard to cargo-carrying capacity. With all seats upright, it can fit up to 36 cubic feet of stuff behind its third row, 79.6 behind the second row, and 121.5 cubic feet with the third and second rows folded down. The standard Expedition, by comparison, offers a maximum of 20.9 cubic feet behind the third row, 63.6 cubic feet behind the second, and 104.6 cubic feet behind the first row.
The Ford Bronco Everglades is the tallest Ford SUV model
With 78.7 inches of height, the Ford Bronco Everglades is the tallest Ford SUV you can buy new, and that's despite the midsize SUV being one of Ford's smallest high-riders. The tough-looking, four-door, hardtop Everglades model debuted in 2022 as a more hardcore version of the Bronco models, and looks the part with numerous off-road worthy hardware, including a higher stance that imbues it with up to 11.7 inches of ground clearance for navigating challenging terrain. But seeing as the tough guy is now discontinued following the 2024 model year, you may have to look elsewhere if you want a 2025 Bronco, and that's where the Bronco Stroppe and Limited Edition come in.
Both of these Bronco models measure 78.6 inches in height and maintain the pivotal design aspects seen through Bronco's special-edition models. The Bronco Stroppe Edition, for instance, was recently introduced in honor of the original Stroppe Baja Bronco from the '60s and '70s and brings many hardcore features for those looking to tackle paths far too challenging for a regular SUV. And, to put into perspective how tall the Bronco Stroppe and Limited Edition models are, both vehicles are 1.2 inches taller than a Ford Excursion, which remains the biggest SUV Ford has ever made. The Ford Bronco Raptor is another tall Ford SUV within the current lineup for 2025, with 77.8 inches of height.