6 Porsche Models With The Worst Depreciation Rates (And 6 That Hold Their Value)

Porsche is a brand associated with prestige, performance, and legendary sports cars like the 911. Big sticker prices are also part of buying a Porsche. Currently, the cheapest model, a base Macan crossover, starts around $65,000 plus a $2,350 destination fee, but you can spend a cool quarter-million dollars for a 911 GT3 RS, and that's before any options. However, even Porsche is not immune to the forces of depreciation.

There are used twin-turbo Porsches on the market today, making 500 horsepower and demanding less than $15,000. This somewhat outrageous model, which will be revealed below, is just one of the six Porsches to exhibit extreme rates of depreciation. Of course, the German automaker is no stranger to the other side of that coin. For well-heeled Porschephiles, there are cars out there that have appreciated from $225,000 originally to more than $2 million today.

In other words, Porsche is one of the few car manufacturers producing vehicles that manage to defy the laws of automotive depreciation. You might even call them investments. We'll cover those coveted cars as well in this rundown of Porsches with the most significant swings in value. To do so, we've collated data from reputable sources, including Classic.com, iSeeCars, and Kelley Blue Book (KBB), and arranged these Porsches from highest to lowest depreciation. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand.