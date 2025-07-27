Which Engine Powered The Porsche Cayenne Diesel, And Why Was It Discontinued?

The Porsche Cayenne Diesel has become highly sought after in recent times. There are very few diesel SUVs for sale in the United States anyway, as diesels are usually reserved for big trucks, but Porsche offered two diesel engines in the Cayenne from 2009 to 2017. These engines were fairly reliable, and also offered efficiency, while having oodles of torque that we've come to expect from diesels. The Cayenne itself is one of the most popular models in the lineup lineup, and it saved Porsche from its struggles at one point.

In 2009, Porsche offered a diesel engine for the first time on the Cayenne. It was a 3.0-liter diesel V6 which produced around 240 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, and could achieve a more than 600 miles of range on one tank of fuel. This engine was borrowed from Audi, and it was also available in the Audi Q7 and the Volkswagen Touareg.

In 2012, Porsche came out with the Cayenne S Diesel which featured a more powerful 4.2-litre twin-turbo V8 diesel. It produced 385 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, all while retaining respectable fuel efficiency, a 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds, and a massive range on one tank. This engine, however, was never offered in the USA, and was only for the European market.