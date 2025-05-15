12 Electric Cars That Are Fun To Drive

Looking at the current crop of electric cars, one thing immediately stands out — they are incredibly quick off the line. We'll probably never see a gas-powered car be quicker than an EV; The Rimac Nevera hypercar, for example, reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) in a mind-numbing 1.81 seconds. Even a 2,000+ hp gas car will struggle to reach that. Unlike internal-combustion engines, electric motors provide instant torque and response, and EVs usually have no transmissions that would cut power.

Despite that, enthusiasts didn't exactly race to the dealerships to buy the quickest EV. At the end of the day, an enthusiast car needs to be fun to drive. Accelerating quickly is part of that equation, but engine noise and gear changes also play a role. Some EVs try to mimic these synthetically.

Unfortunately, automakers can't emulate the lightness of a gas-powered sports car because batteries are simply too heavy. Still, with electric motors being so responsive, engineers can use them to tighten up the handling and enhance the driving experience. Contrary to popular opinion, many modern electric cars are fun to drive, and in this article, you'll meet the most enjoyable of the crop.