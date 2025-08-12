A few dedicated two-seat sports cars litter the landscape of Honda's years of auto production. There's the decade-long run of the Honda S2000, spanning 1999 to 2009. The Honda/Acura NSX competed with supercars during its 14-year production between 1991 and 2005. At the other end of the budget, the Honda CRX was a peppy, short-wheelbase roadster with just enough room for you and your sweetie. The market for affordable, sporty two-seaters has dwindled. The BRZs, GR86, and MX-5s of the world still represent the niche, but reaching back a decade or two can be a prime way to score some two-seat zip, be it for track weekends or daily driving.

The Honda Del Sol hit the market as a 1993 model. With low displacement and a few Honda performance tricks, the quirky coupe was moddable and accessible, giving fans of buzzy Japanese imports something to chew on while waiting for "The Fast and the Furious" to drop.

This car hasn't been enshrined in the pantheon of automotive greats alongside the NSX, nor has it earned the cache of the S600, let alone the S2000. Yet the forgotten targa represents a dwindling market. If an affordable two-seater with upside is on the menu for your next car purchase, here are 13 things to consider before buying a used Honda Del Sol.