10 Iconic Targa Top Cars You Probably Didn't Know Existed

There's a good reason why the Porsche 911 Targa is the most famous car to bear the Targa name. It's simply because it has to be — Porsche owns the "Targa" trademark, even though the term has become commonly used to refer to a variety of cars with removable roof panels. While Porsche's iconic sports car wasn't the first to use such a roof design, it was the most notable, and so the name caught on. That presented a challenge for other manufacturers: how best to refer to their new cars' removable roofs without infringing on Porsche's trademark.

Each manufacturer differed in its strategy — some referred to "T-top" roofs, while others invented an entirely new name for the design. These new names never eclipsed the original Targa name in common usage, even though a number of well-known enthusiasts' favorites featured the roof over the decades. From Toyota to Ferrari, the Targa-style roof has appeared on plenty of notable classics, although some enthusiasts might have never realized that these cars had such roof options available.