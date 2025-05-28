How Government Policy Made American Pickup Trucks So Large Today

Pickup trucks may have started as simple workhorses, but over the years, something has changed. Trucks are now bigger, badder, and have become more like status symbols as they dominate American roads. From construction sites to suburban neighborhoods, these behemoths are now everywhere, raising questions about how and why they got so big.

The reason for this has to do with the government's Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, or CAFE standards, that go back to the 1970s. CAFE standards were designed to push automakers to improve fuel efficiency. But here's the catch: they set different rules for cars and for trucks, with trucks being held to looser standards, giving automakers more wiggle room. Then in 2011, the rules changed again to consider a vehicle's "footprint," or essentially, how much space the vehicle takes up on the road. Bigger trucks were allowed to have lower fuel efficiency targets, which encouraged companies to build them even larger.

This means that U.S. automakers benefit from more lenient fuel economy targets while also appealing to buyers wanting more spacious trucks. So what began as a policy to enhance fuel efficiency has, over time, increased the number of oversized pickups on American roads.

