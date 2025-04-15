What Is CAFE And How Does It Push Automakers To Improve Fuel Efficiency?

Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards have been around since 1975, when the United States Congress passed the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA) to prompt automakers to produce more fuel efficient vehicles. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, increasing the fuel efficiency of the nation's cars and light trucks "improves our nation's energy security and saves consumers money at the pump, while also reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions." CAFE standards are continuously updated to build upon the successes of previous years. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) works with the DOT's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to develop and implement the standards each year.

As an illustration of its progression, the mandated CAFE standard was set at 18 miles per gallon in 1978, the first year regulations were in place. Separate standards for light trucks were established in 1982, when cars averaged 24 mpg and light trucks 17.5 mpg. Passenger cars crossed the 40 mpg mark in 2018, the same year light trucks bested 30 mpg. An automaker's 2025 model year cars must deliver an average of 53.4 mpg and its trucks 38.2 mpg, although heavy-duty pickup trucks and vans (HDPUV) are regulated under separate standards. Current NHTSA standards aim to deliver average HDPUV fuel consumption rates of just over 35 mpg by 2035.