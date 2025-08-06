13 Militaries With The Most Helicopters In Service, Ranked

When the topic of air forces comes up, most discussions will likely focus on the fancy, high-tech fighter jets and stealth bombers behind headline-grabbing feats, such as the B-2 Spirits that dropped the 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs on Iran in June 2025. But while they — and upcoming aircraft like the U.S.'s 6th-generation F-47 fighter — may be the highlights, it's the combat helicopters of the world that serve as the backbone for most militaries.

How so, you ask? According to numbers from FlightGlobal's 2025 World Air Forces director, many of the countries with the largest military fleets, such as the U.S., South Korea, and India, have more combat helicopters than combat aircraft. The United States, for example, has just over double the number of combat choppers as it does combat aircraft. India and South Korea also have more choppers than aircraft, although the balance is much closer for both of those smaller nations. Let's take a look at world militaries with a large contingent of combat helicopters and see where all the familiar names rank, drawing on the numbers provided in the aforementioned 2025 World Air Forces directory.