China's New Stealth Helicopter Exists Thanks To Osama Bin Laden - Here's Why

Military helicopters are fast, noisy machines, so they've never been what you might call "stealthy." Despite this, the United States managed to reconfigure a small number of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with stealth capabilities, for use by U.S. Special Operations Command. The choppers were highly secretive until 2011, when the U.S. Navy's SEAL Team Six raided a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, and killed Osama Bin Laden.

This is important because it seems that the People's Republic of China now has its own stealth helicopters, and it appears that the Bin Laden raid is the reason why. When the SEALs raided Bin Laden's compound during Operation Neptune Spear, they weren't able to lift off with one of the two stealth choppers due to a tail rotor mishap and had to leave it behind. Operators had tried to destroy the damaged chopper with plastic explosives — standard operating procedure to eliminate the enemy's ability to acquire American tech — but it didn't work completely.

Some pieces of the helicopter survived, and Pakistan wasn't happy with America having raided its airspace, so whatever was left of the stealth chopper found its way to Chinese scientists, who were allowed to extensively photograph the wreckage. The only remaining part was the tail rotor, and China seemingly used it to design something similar. Now, China has modified its Z-20, a clone of the UH-60, with similar capabilities, resulting in a new stealth Z-20 helicopter.

