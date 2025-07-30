13 Discontinued Muscle Cars That Would Be Popular Today

Muscle car discussions often concern vehicles from the 1960s and 1970s, the so-called Golden Age of high-powered, rear-wheel drive cars with a Detroit V8. Names like GTO, Chevelle, and Barracuda are just a few from the long list of discontinued American muscle cars. Since then, there has been a steady, if less intense, stream of muscle cars on the market. As of 2025, the Ford Mustang is the only remaining American-made V8-powered RWD factory hot rod. Which begs the question: of all the discontinued American muscle cars, would any still be popular today?

Given the current spotlight on battery-powered cars, hybrids, and turbocharged small-displacement mills, it may seem like muscle cars are a thing of the past. That is, until you realize that Ford and Chevy continue to build V8 powertrains across their respective lineups and that Chrysler is in the process of reviving its famed Hemi V8. The appetite for the iconic rumble of a naturally aspirated V8 clearly remains, meaning there's room to bring some of these muscle car legends back from the dead. That said, this look at 13 of our top choices for this type of resurrection does include some non-traditional examples of the American muscle car, but we think you'll agree they deserve another run.