13 Discontinued Muscle Cars That Would Be Popular Today
Muscle car discussions often concern vehicles from the 1960s and 1970s, the so-called Golden Age of high-powered, rear-wheel drive cars with a Detroit V8. Names like GTO, Chevelle, and Barracuda are just a few from the long list of discontinued American muscle cars. Since then, there has been a steady, if less intense, stream of muscle cars on the market. As of 2025, the Ford Mustang is the only remaining American-made V8-powered RWD factory hot rod. Which begs the question: of all the discontinued American muscle cars, would any still be popular today?
Given the current spotlight on battery-powered cars, hybrids, and turbocharged small-displacement mills, it may seem like muscle cars are a thing of the past. That is, until you realize that Ford and Chevy continue to build V8 powertrains across their respective lineups and that Chrysler is in the process of reviving its famed Hemi V8. The appetite for the iconic rumble of a naturally aspirated V8 clearly remains, meaning there's room to bring some of these muscle car legends back from the dead. That said, this look at 13 of our top choices for this type of resurrection does include some non-traditional examples of the American muscle car, but we think you'll agree they deserve another run.
1970 Chevrolet El Camino SS
Though Chevy discontinued the El Camino in 1987, that was more than 30 years after it debuted. Over this span, there were many cool variants of the car-like pickup truck, but when it comes to muscle, the third-gen SS with a 454 cubic inch LS6 V8 was the king. Making 450 horsepower, which is thought to be conservative, the 1970 El Camino SS would have been a terror on the drag strip. But a look at period marketing, with images of folks using their El Camino to go scuba diving, suggests Chevy was also a pioneer in selling cars designed for the now popular adventure lifestyle.
The El Camino even had trick "air booster" rear dampers that could be manually inflated to maintain a level ride with a heavy load. Thundering V8 and air suspension aside, the El Camino was a clear predecessor, stylistically, to the Hyundai Santa Cruz and not too far off the current Ford Maverick. As the small and midsize pickup truck market continues to expand, a reimagined El Camino would fit right in. Chevy could even drop in the 5.3L or 6.2L V8 from its truck portfolio to recreate a true modern-day muscle car.
1974 AMC Gremlin Randall 401-XR
Designed on the back of a barf bag and launched on April Fool's Day in 1970, the AMC Gremlin has taken a lot of flak over the years, but there's an argument to be made that the Gremlin wasn't such a bad car after all. Its styling was quirky, but in today's environment of lookalike crossovers, the Gremlin would be a breath of fresh air. Particularly in outrageous Randall 401-XR guise. Arriving toward the tail end of the American muscle car golden era, AMC's funky hatchback was only sold with six-cylinder engines at first.
It would ultimately gain a V8, but it wasn't until Randall AMC, a dealership in Arizona, took a page out Don Yenko's approach to the Chevy portfolio that the Gremlin would offer serious performance. Stuffing a 401 cubic-inch V8 under the hood with available upgrades to the ignition, camshaft, and rear end, the 401-XR made upwards of 255 hp. That may not sound like much, but considering the car only weighed 2,600 pounds and the most powerful factory setup offered just 150 hp, the 401-XR was actually very impressive. The perfect foil to Toyota's GR Corolla, this hottest of Gremlins would surely have been equally riotous behind the wheel and guaranteed catnip for today's gearhead.
1987 Buick GNX
True, the Buick GNX did not have a V8, but it is widely regarded as the final word on classic American muscle. Plus, the turbocharged V6 that powered these factory screamers would be a far easier sell when it comes to bringing a discontinued American muscle car back to life in 2025. In fact, General Motors could go back to its cross-brand competitive ways as the RWD Cadillac CT5-V is packing a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 making 360 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque. The GNX was "only" rated for 276 hp and 360 lb-ft of twist, but independent tests have suggested this was an understatement and actual output was closer to 300 horsepower and 400 torques.
In any case, the GNX, which stands for Grand National Experimental, would be a seemingly easy new car for GM, given its deep roster of high-performance powertrains. As for whether this long-gone muscle car icon would be popular today, one of the 547 that were ever built recently sold for a cool $230,000 at auction, so it's fair to say folks like the GNX. And its black-only appearance would align perfectly with the wide range of blacked-out packages sold by nearly every automaker in 2025, including the Onyx Package for the CT5-V.
2024 Chevrolet Camaro SS
It's not the most powerful V8-powered sixth-generation Camaro ever built, but the 2024 SS is a shoo-in for discontinued American muscle cars that would be popular today. Mainly because the Mustang GT exists with its naturally aspirated 5.0L V8 good for 486 hp, 418 lb-ft of torque, a 4.2-second sprint to 60, and a 12.5-second quarter at 114 mph. The Camaro vs. Mustang rivalry dates to the beginning of the pony car segment in the 1960s, so it's almost shocking that Chevrolet would can the Camaro in its prime.
Before it was axed, the 2024 Camaro SS was packing a 6.2L V8 that put 455 hp to the rear wheels. Faster than the Mustang GT with a 0-60 time of 3.9 seconds and a 12.2-second quarter mile at 118 mph, it brought life to this tiny slice of the domestic automotive pie. General Motors has been cagey on the rumors around a Camaro return and hasn't ruled out an electric or even SUV version guaranteed to infuriate the fanbase. Hopefully, the Detroit automaker does the right thing and brings back a traditional Mustang fighter, as it would surely be a hot seller.
1968 Dodge Dart Hemi
Forget the forgettable Dart compact front-wheel drive sedan from 2012 and think back to the Dodge Dart of 1960s muscle car glory. Like the recent version, the 1968 Dart was a small car, and as per the norm at the time, its maker saw fit to stuff a wildly overpowered V8 under the hood. Not just any V8, but the sainted 426 Hemi V8, an engine good for 425 hp in the Dart application. Built by Hurst, only 80 examples were ever made, but the result was eye-popping.
Capable of quarter-mile runs in the 11s at 120 mph out of the box, with a bit of prep, these ultra-rare Darts could crack into the 10-second and 130-mph range. Not only would bringing back the Dart help fill out a woefully thin 2025 Dodge portfolio, it would give the current crop of high-powered compacts a run for their money in a drag race. Like the 11.1-second Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Granted, the battery-powered Hyundai weighs 1,829 pounds more than the old Dart Hemi, but it can tap all 568 torques almost instantaneously. Dodge is bringing the Hemi V8 back, so hey, you never know.
1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
The truth is, by 1977, Pontiac said its Firebird Trans Am was only good for 200 horsepower, but with 6.6 liters of displacement, torque came in at 325 lb-ft. Unfortunately, it still required 9.3 seconds to get up to 60 mph and nearly 17 to run the quarter mile. All that said, these Trans Ams with the screaming chicken hood graphic, gold and black design, and snowflake wheels were righteous muscle cars, if a bit less wild in a straight line. Made famous by Burt Reynolds in "Smokey and the Bandit," the 1977 Trans Am remains a pop culture icon and a desirable collector car among the enthusiast community.
Car and Driver recently ran a full-page ad claiming Pontiac was back after being shuttered in 2009. It was in jest, but the online response was full of excited frothing. If pony car fans had their way and Chevy brought back the Camaro, the return of its Pontiac cousin would be nothing short of epic. Certainly, it would give Ford some much-needed competition on this front, and chances are, a 1977 Firebird Trans Am reboot for 2025 would be quite a bit more potent than it was back in the day.
2006 Dodge Magnum SRT8
Relatively modern, the Dodge Magnum SRT8 certainly fits the bill of a discontinued American muscle car, er, wagon. Before Dodge discontinued the Magnum in 2008, it sold an SRT variant packing a naturally aspirated 6.1-liter V8. Output was rated at 425 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, enough to do the 0-60 run in 5.1 seconds. Positioned as more than just a stoplight racer, the range-topping Magnum also came with a lowered and sport-tuned suspension and Brembo brakes. Bringing this mean wagon back would be a great way to inject some life into the Dodge brand.
Much like Chevy's Corvette takes on hugely expensive supercars for less, the reborn Magnum could offer a fairly priced domestic competitor to the BMW M5 Touring and Audi RS6 Avant. Both the Audi and BMW start at more than $120,000 and feature twin-turbo V8s making more than 600 horsepower. There is already a high-output version of the new Stellantis Hurricane twin-turbo straight-6 good for 540 hp, but clearly, there remains a market for powerful V8s. Price the new Magnum SRT8 at around $85,000 and watch the same customers that appreciate the Corvette freak out over a hardcore muscle wagon.
1970 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser 455
Here's some crazy car information for those who, like myself, were unaware: the 455 cubic inch V8 found in the 1970 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser 455 was rated for 390 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. Capable of seating nine and only 8 inches shorter than a new Chevy Suburban, this massive muscle wagon could go from 0-60 in 6.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 127 mph. All of which adds up to one of the strangest muscle cars ever produced and one of the coolest.
With the tailgate folded down, you could load cargo up to 10 feet long, and well before the now-common panoramic moonroof became popular, these Olds station wagons had large glass panels running across and down the sides of the roof. Hence the Vista Cruiser name. Wagons have fallen out of favor in America, but Audi, BMW, and Mercedes all make luxury variants, Subaru still sells the Outback, and the Toyota Crown Signia leans wagon. In today's SUV-crazed landscape, only the big Chevy SUVs seat up to nine, but with a reborn Vista Cruiser, the General could offer a solid SUV alternative to those who appreciate a huge vehicle with serious power.
1995 Chevrolet Impala SS
The Chevrolet Impala was an automotive icon with roots that date to the 1950s and plenty of excellent variants produced before it was finally retired in 2020. Of all the muscle-bound Impalas over the years, the rare 1995 Impala SS jumps out as a discontinued American muscle car likely to be popular if Chevy brought it back to life today. At the time, there was no Impala in the Bowtie brand's lineup, so Chevrolet followed the classic muscle car formula of dropping a big V8 into an otherwise unassuming car, in this case the Caprice, to create something far more exciting.
The V8 was the 5.7-liter LT1 mill out of the period Corvette that made 260 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. Power was sent to the rear wheels through a limited-slip diff and handled by a sport suspension with de Carbon shocks and BF Goodrich Comp T/A tires. Bring that formula back today, but with the 6.2-liter V8 from the 2025 Corvette Stingray, and Chevy could offer an Audi S8 fighter on the cheap. Skip the more powerful Z06 engine to keep costs down, stick to the 1995 formula of sleeper-like menace, and watch throngs of stunned muscle car fans flock to the dealer.
1992 Dodge Viper
By the time Dodge retired the Viper in 2017, it was a true supercar. However, it was the features that the first-gen Viper didn't have that placed it more firmly in the muscle car bucket. This was 1992 and Dodge released a Viper that was more akin to a garage-built hotrod than an OEM-quality car. The plastic windows were zippered in, there were no exterior door handles, not to mention a lack of air conditioning, cup holders, and airbags. What the O.G. Viper did have, however, was an 8.0-liter pushrod V10 making 400 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque.
Curb weight measured about 3,500 pounds, 60 mph came in 4.3 seconds, and it could do 168 mph with the top down. Wickedly hot side exhaust pipes were one more nod to the purist muscle car mentality. Today, Chevrolet is the only automaker that sells a domestic supercar capable of competing on the world stage with its Corvette. Were Dodge to turn the Viper line back on, it would not only deliver much-needed excitement to the lineup, it would give American muscle car aficionados something to consider besides the Corvette.
2009 Cadillac STS-V
The 2009 STS-V stretches the definition of a traditional muscle car, but it does boast one of the most powerful V8s ever fitted to a Cadillac, had RWD, and was definitely high performance. Specifically, the supercharged 4.4L Northstar V8 in this luxury muscle sedan made 469 hp and 439 lb-ft of torque, the latter of which was available at just 2,200 rpm. Other upgrades over the base STS included staggered 18-inch and 19-inch wheels, reinforced front and rear cradles, and stiffer springs. Thanks, in part, to the supercharger's 12 psi of boost, the STS-V could do the 0-60 run in 4.9 seconds and hit 165 mph at the top end.
The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 suggests that this discontinued muscle car would be popular today, as it comes loaded with luxury and a hybridized powertrain good for up to 604 hp. A new STS-V could slot above the CT5-V to flesh out Caddy's lineup and, with the 655-horsepower hybridized V8 found in the Corvette E-Ray, go toe-to-toe with the E53 and the rest of the factory German hot rods. Apply the wild Blackwing treatment and a reimagined STS-V would be one enticing muscle car.
2012 Chrysler 300C SRT-8
Chrysler's late, great 300C SRT-8 is another discontinued American muscle car that appeared, to the untrained eye, to be simply an elegant full-size sedan. However, car nerds know this 300C to be a wolf in sheep's clothing with its naturally aspirated 6.4L Hemi V8 making 470 horsepower and lb-ft of torque. An absolute rocket, the big Chrysler could do the 0-60 sprint in 4.3 seconds and run up to 175 mph. Perhaps the most impressive part was its roughly $48,000 sticker price, a serious bargain compared to the period M5 with a $94,000 price point.
And the 300C SRT-8 was more than just a big motor, with performance upgrades that included adaptive dampers, bolstered front sport seats, and fat 20-inch rubber. Luxury was ample thanks to available heated and cooled seats, Nappa leather, and a Harman Kardon audio system. As for popularity today, take a look at the existing Chrysler portfolio and you'll find exactly one vehicle for sale. For fans of this long-running American brand, a modern 300C would be irresistible, and with the 540-hp variant of the corporate Hurricane powertrain, it could still be considered a muscle car.
1992 GMC Typhoon
Okay, the legendary GMC Typhoon is no car, but it is definitely a muscle-bound SUV that would fit in perfectly among today's crossover-heavy automotive lineups. It also went the turbocharged V6 route, which might be an easier sell today over a big V8, though GM's 5.3L V8 would be a seemingly obvious choice for a reborn Typhoon. Considered the first high-performance SUV, the 1992 Typhoon was also one of the fastest accelerating vehicles of any variety in the world at the time.
Showing its taillights to big-buck exotica like the Ferrari 348 TS, but costing less than one-third the price, this small GMC was ahead of its time. Like many of the discontinued American muscle cars outlined here, a 2025 GMC Typhoon could take on expensive little crossovers for less. The $81,250 Porsche Macan GTS and $64,800 Audi SQ5 are just two examples that come to mind. It could slot below the terrain and show off a refreshed set of those killer '90s decals to create one radical modern muscle car.