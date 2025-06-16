Today, even the tiniest hatchback on the market (looking at you, Fiat 500e) probably comes with more safety features than a fully-equipped 1980 flagship sedan. Back then, manufacturers didn't waste time with airbags, anti-lock brakes, or any of the modern car safety gadgets that we now expect to be standard – crumple zones, proper pillars, curtain airbags, and so on. It was a time when cars — and especially passenger ones — were built by red-blooded American engineers who had in a pretty bog standard blueprint: stuff the biggest engine you can find into the longest chassis possible, add wheels, and see what happens when you mash the accelerator.

Thus, the era of muscle cars was born, and of it came machines that could positively obliterate a quarter-mile drag strip but that needed to do a three-point maneuver to make a right on red. These gorgeous vehicles were almost always gas guzzlers, were inevitably some of the loudest cars ever made, and had the turning circle of a small moon. However, they had charisma, pizzazz, and, most importantly, they had soul. It wasn't just Americans — there were also some unusual cars coming out of Japan at the time as well. However, even in what many consider to be the golden age of automobiles, some oddities were rolling off the production lines, and that's what we're here to show you.

Here are 10 of the strangest muscle cars ever made.

