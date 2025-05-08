4 Useful Car Safety Gadgets Drivers May Want To Keep In Their Vehicle

Your car is likely one of the most expensive things you own, so it makes sense to take every step you can to protect it from theft. Using a GPS tracker is an easy and effective way to keep tabs on your car's whereabouts at all times. While devices like Apple AirTags can serve this purpose in a pinch, it's best to use a dedicated GPS tracker if possible. Beyond simple location tracking, many GPS car trackers also include features like real-time driving behavior alerts, trip history, geofencing, and crash detection.

Advertisement

Bouncie is an highly-rated GPS tracker that connects to your car's OBD2 port. It retails for $89.99 on Amazon, with a monthly subscription fee of $9.65. It's especially useful for anyone who shares their car with young family members and wants to keep an eye on trip history and driving habits. It can also function as an engine code reader and send alerts to your phone, so you're always informed about your car's health. It has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 5,700 Amazon buyers and draws power from your car battery via the OBD connection.

If you are looking for a GPS unit that's a little more discreet, you can get the Tracki GPS tracker for $17.72. There's also a monthly subscription fee of $19.95, but you can cut that by more than 50% by pre-paying for two years up front. It's battery-powered so you can also use it to track your bike, luggage, or anything its built-in magnet will stick to, but you'll need to re-charge it periodically (up to every 10 months depending on usage mode). The Tracki tracker uses a cellular signal and has an average rating of 4.1 stars from more than 40,000 Amazon buyers.

Advertisement