12 Of The Most Unusual Japanese Vehicles Ever Made

While its bestselling models will be instantly recognizable to drivers worldwide, there are a few more obscure Toyota models that many people might not realize exist. The Toyota Classic is one of the automaker's weirder creations and was built as part of a series of low-volume special editions in the 1990s. The brand referred to that series as the Toyota Excellent Conversion Series, or TECS. The car's unusual design mimics Toyota's first-ever passenger car, the Model AA, which launched in Japan in 1936. Sixty years later, the Classic was unveiled, with production restricted to just 100 examples.

In order to create the Classic, Toyota needed a modern platform. Its designers tried to preserve the proportions of the '30s original as much as possible, and so they used the platform of the Hilux pickup truck as the starting point, since it was the closest match they could find to the original car's dimensions. The Classic's 2.0L four-cylinder engine was also borrowed from the Hilux.

The car's limited production run and its exclusive sale in Japan make the Classic one of the rarest Toyotas on the road today. One sold at a Bonhams auction in 2003 for around $16,000, but today these JDM oddities are far more valuable. Duncan Imports, a Virginia-based JDM specialist, has nine of the original 100 examples for sale at the time of writing, with prices ranging from $30,000 to around $50,000 for the most pristine example.

