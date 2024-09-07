12 Toyota Models You Didn't Realize Existed

The WiLL brand was not solely the creation of Toyota, but rather was a collaborative project that involved several major Japanese companies at the turn of the century. Toyota was responsible for designing and producing cars for the project, and unveiled several models, each one aimed at attracting younger buyers. The WiLL Cypha was the most futuristic car to emerge from the project, featuring Toyota's G-Book infotainment system which included a navigation system, email connectivity, and even an inbuilt restaurant reservation system.

It was available with two-wheel-drive as standard, but all-wheel-drive was optional. Buyers of the former got a 1.3L engine while buyers of the latter got a 1.5L unit. As well as being innovative in both its technology and its looks, the WiLL Cypha was also offered under a unique leasing system that charged users by the amount of mileage they drove. Each month, the G-Book system would log the car's mileage and send a report back to Toyota, who would bill the driver based on that figure.

All these innovations didn't translate to sales figures, and the Cypha, alongside its other WiLL branded stablemates, never sold well. Toyota axed the car in 2005 after only a few years on sale, and discontinued its involvement in the WiLL project shortly after.

