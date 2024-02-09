Here's What The Nissan 'GT-R' Model Name Means

Some may only know the Nissan GT-R as it currently exists in the United States — as a four-seat, 565-horsepower, all-wheel-drive, $121,000 track-munching monster. Others may know it as the Skyline, a name that refers to a long history of vehicles spanning two automakers and 70 years of manufacturing. Maybe your familiarity with the GT-R goes as far as its major roles in Hollywood films such as "The Fast and the Furious," — but the GT-R is so much more than just a movie star.

While Nissan doesn't officially spell it out, most experts will tell you that the GT in GT-R stands for Gran Turismo or Grand Touring. "What's a GT car?" you might ask. While the definitions vary depending on which automaker you ask, for the most part, a GT car is comfortable, typically high-horsepower, and adept at long highway journeys.

With its powerful turbocharged six-cylinder engine and relatively quiet highway ride, the GT-R certainly fits that bill. What about the R? Well, that stands for Racing or Racecar. The GT-R has blistering acceleration, super-grippy handling, and plenty of trophies to stand behind that part of its name. Put them together, and what have you got? Gran Turismo Racing.