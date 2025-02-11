4 Sixth-Gen Chevrolet Camaros Equipped With A V8 Engine

The Chevy Camaro could be gone for good or just discontinued for a time following the exit of its sixth generation at the end of the 2024 model year. Like other Chevrolet Camaro generations that came before, the sixth-gen featured a rear-wheel drive front engine layout with a variety of engine options, including an inline-four-cylinder, a V6, a naturally aspirated V8, and a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8, the most powerful engine ever put in a production Camaro.

Produced from 2016 through the final 2024 model year, every production sixth-gen Chevy Camaro was powered by one of the four engines listed above. Non-V8 power plants included a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four cylinder that made 275 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque as the base engine until 2024, when it was removed from the Camaro's engine offerings, and the naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 that produced 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque became the base engine for 2024, although it was an option for the other model years.

However, it was the Camaro's V8 engine options, available for 2024 in the LT1, 1SS, 2SS, and ZL1 trim levels, which captured the attention of performance enthusiasts. The four V8-powered Camaro trims use either a GM LT1 or LT4 engine, both displacing 6.2 liters. You may be wondering what the difference is between the LT1 and LT4. We'll dig into that question along with more info on the four V8-powered sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaros.

