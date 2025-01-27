3 Of The Fastest Chevy Camaros Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

While we await the potential but unlikely return of the Camaro to Chevy's lineup (at least as a two-door V8-powered coupe), it's a fun exercise to look back on the muscle car's history and see just how fast some of the variants have been. There are all sorts of iconic Camaros worth mentioning from various generations, including several with ultra-powerful engines and impressive top speeds. Sure, lots of ultra-quick Camaros accelerated at insane rates, and some even had an impressive set of handling characteristics, but these versions were the ones meant to have the throttle pinned.

Setting some ground rules before we get into this list: these are factory times, quoted from the manufacturer, so modified versions of the Camaro aren't included on this list. There are lots of great examples of ultra-fast modified Camaros, but we just can't cover them all. Also, we're going with manufacturer claims here. While it would be nice to report tested top speeds for something as powerful as a modern Camaro, even the best-equipped testing centers don't have runways long enough to top out a modern vehicle like the Camaro.