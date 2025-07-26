5 Cars You Might Not Know Had Bodies Made Of Plastic

Plastic often gets a bit of a bad rap when it comes to cars — we're sure you've heard the word plasticky used to criticize a car's interior more than once — but the one-time wonder material has a lot going for it within the automotive space. That's especially true in any of its composite forms, such as glass-reinforced plastic (GRP). Just ask Chevrolet, which built early Corvettes out of fiberglass because it was cheap and lightweight, and in doing so, launched a dynasty of high-performance muscle and sports cars that endures to this day.

For all its negative connotations, plastic can be a great boon for car manufacturers that don't want to commit to the extra costs of using sheet metal, be it due to financial constraints or the need to get finished products out the door quickly and efficiently. Thus, many automakers over the years have opted to use some sort of fiberglass or GRP material in their vehicles. Some, like the Chevrolet Corvette, have become part of gearhead culture partly on the back of plastic bodies. But others haven't quite earned the same reputation, and thus, there are plenty of cars out there that you may not have realized were made out of plastic. Here are a small handful of those, ranging from a prestigious Ferrari to a quirky Japanese kei car — and a few in between.