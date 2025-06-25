Why Were Corvettes Made Of Fiberglass? (And Is It Still Used?)

Chevrolet's Corvette launched way back in 1953, and has endured a story of constant improvement ever since then. Now in its eighth generation, a lot has changed for the Corvette. In addition to the fact that Corvettes are now mid-engine, have been hybridized, and are also available with all-wheel drive, the body is no longer heavily reliant on fiberglass either. For decades, this was the material of choice for America's favorite sports car, and the reasons for choosing fiberglass were really quite simple.

Chiefly, fiberglass is cheap. This was especially important to GM when developing a low-volume sports car, the success of which it couldn't have imagined when first developing the C1 — that's the generation of Corvette that features in the TV show "Lucifer." Rather than investing in pricey sheet-metal stamping dies, GM opted to use fiberglass, enabling it to construct a lightweight sports car without excessive financial outlay. There lies the material's second huge benefit, too — lightness. Using fiberglass body panels was a brilliant way for GM engineers to keep the weight down, which in turn would benefit performance, and that's no bad thing for an all-new sports car designed to capture the imagination of motorists in post-war America.

The Corvette turned out to be a huge success, and therefore, GM saw little reason to mix up the recipe. As a result, Chevy continued to use fiberglass body panels on the beloved 'Vette for some time, although technical innovations along the way have reduced how much the automaker relies specifically on fiberglass.