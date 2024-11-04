What Type Of Chevy Corvette Does Lucifer Drive In The TV Show?
From adrenaline-rushing action-packed scenes to debonair characters cruising down the highway, cars have played an important role in shaping the narrative in cinema. The unforgettable "Keaton Mobile" from the 1989 "Batman" largely shaped the darker, grittier tone of the dark knight and the world of Gotham with its all-black color scheme, sleek design, and bat-like fins. The legendary silver 1963 Aston Martin DB5, with its arsenal of high-tech spy gadgets and weapons, became an instrumental ally to James Bond since the debut of "Goldfinger" in 1964.
In some instances, the vehicles themselves become integral characters within the storyline. The blockbuster success of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise would have turned out very differently without its array of highly modified speedsters, and the visceral impact of the dystopian "Mad Max" legacy wouldn't have been the same without its brutish vehicles roaming the wasteland. Moreover, in the case of television series where the characters' storylines extend through multiple seasons, these vehicles are an effective means of showing the growth and development of the protagonists over time, as in the case of the 1962 Corvette C1 featured in the show "Lucifer."
Released in late January of 2016, the show ran for a total of three seasons and generated quite the strong fan base before its home network FOX decided to cancel the show in May 2018. However, in a twist of events, the streaming giant Netflix took sympathy for the devil and picked up the show where it was able to run for another three seasons before finally coming to a close in September 2021.
The 1962 Corvette C1 is the devil's choice of vehicle in the City of Angels
For those unfamiliar with the show, the series is actually a creative adaptation from the renown "The Sandman" and affiliated "Lucifer" spin-off comics created by Neil Gaiman in 1999, both of which take place within the DC multiverse. The story follows Lucifer Morningstar, portrayed by Tom Ellis, a fallen angel who has grown increasingly bored of his duties as Lord of Hell. In retaliation against God, Lucifer decides to abdicate the throne and move to the surface world, opting for the lavish lifestyle as the owner of a popular nightclub in Los Angeles.
After getting involved in a homicide case, he finds himself working alongside Chloe Decker, played by Lauren German, a no-nonsense detective for the Los Angeles Police Department who is totally immune to Lucifer's charm. Using his superpower, the two characters form an unlikely partnership while solving a number of crimes throughout the city, encountering a series of supernatural creatures along the way.
The entire depiction of Lucifer's character oozes with class, charisma, and devilishly sophisticated cunning. From the tailor-fit suits to his lavish penthouse, everything about Lucifer's character exudes wealth and an allure that makes it all the easier for people to confess their deepest desires. Given this suave appearance, it makes all the more reason that his chariot of choice is the decadent 1962 Corvette C1. Everything about this glossy black sports car, from its powerful 5.4-liter V8 engine and distinctive quad taillight to the witty "FALL1N1" custom license plate, perfectly personifies Lucifer's devilish charm and mischievousness.
The 1962 was the last Corvette to utilize the C1 chassis
Interestingly this isn't the first time the Corvette C1 has made an appearance on the screen. Like the Chevy Monte Carlo which was used repeatedly in a number of projects like "Breaking Bad" and the buddy cop film "Training Day," this sports car has been a part of a wide variety of productions. Not long after the Corvette came off the assembly line, it was used as the chaperone in CBS's four-season episodic "Route 66," which followed Tod Stiles and Buz Murdock on their adventurous road trip across the U.S. Some of the Corvette's credits range from appearing in crime dramas like "Cold Case" and "The Rookie: Feds" to being featured alongside the rockstar P!nk in the music video for her 2006 song "U + Ur Hand."
With a curvy, aerodynamic silhouette that mirrors a lot of the classic '60s luxury cars driven by celebrities and movie stars, it's only fitting that the Corvette C1 return to Los Angeles as Lucifer's personal transport. Moreover, this particular model is quite the collector's item as only 14,500 units were sold, which further highlights Lucifer's expensive taste.
Fun fact: The designer of the C1, Harley Earl, wanted to create an authentic, U.S.-made sports car, basing the concept off of popular European models like Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, which makes it all the more ironic when you consider that the actor Tom Ellis is from the U.K. and that the character Lucifer takes advantage of the British accent with maximum effect. The 1962 Corvette was transitionally significant because it was the last in the model line to utilize the C1 chassis and the first to be equipped with the 327-cubic-inch engine, making it a highly sought after vehicle by car enthusiasts. No wonder Tom mentioned on an IMDb fan Q&A that, if he could take anything from set on the last shoot day, it would be the Corvette.