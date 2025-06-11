The Coolest Cars Everyone Wanted In 1975

Carmakers contended with wide-ranging issues affecting the products they built and ultimately sold to the public. Now widely known as the Malaise Era, the period roughly from 1974 to 1984 delivered disappointment after disappointment to new car dealers across the spectrum of brands and models. The government mandated regulations concerning emissions, efficiency, and safety, while an energy crisis sent fuel prices skyrocketing, leaving drivers stranded with empty tanks. Furthermore, a weak economy beset by stagflation and high interest rates altered consumer buying habits, and manufacturers reacted as quickly as possible, but often failed to deliver automobiles that could be described as satisfactory.

The Clean Air Act forced a reduction in emissions, resulting in a significant drop in horsepower across the industry. The golden era of American muscle cars ended, taking with it some iconic American muscle, like the Chevelle SS 396 and the Mustang Boss 429. Despite the gloomy conditions, manufacturers still managed to build a few gems, and since the regulations only applied to vehicles stateside, buyers outside the country continued to have many attractive options unhindered by the EPA. With hindsight, it is easy to pick and choose the best of these cars. However, thanks to prodigious reporting from automotive magazines of the time, we can see what the press had to say about them and why these cars from 1975 were the coolest models everyone wanted.

