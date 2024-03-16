Everything To Know About Alfa Romeo's Twin Cam Engine

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta was the first car to sport this engine. With 1.3 liters of displacement, the Twin-Cam offered between 53 and 100 horsepower depending on the car's trim level. The low-end model, the Giulietta Berlina, used a single carburetor setup and still managed a top speed of around 87 miles per hour — not bad for 1954. Sprint and Spider models got a double-choke carb setup and a higher compression ratio for 65 horsepower. At the top of the line, improved exhaust manifolds, more aggressive camshafts, and dual carbs provided the most power output.

By 1962, Alfa Romeo released the next car with the Twin-Cam engine: the company's legendary Giulia. The Twin-Cam in the Giulia was actually a ground-up redesign that required new factory tooling to build. As with the Giulietta, the most potent variant came with a pair of side-draft carburetors.

The most potent of them all, though, was the 1965 Giulia Sprint GTA. It was a proper race car, built to compete in touring car races. The Twin-Cam got a substantial power boost courtesy of 45mm carbs and a racing-engine-specific cylinder head. Increased air flow and dual spark plugs for more efficient fuel use netted a total output of 115 horsepower. This car and engine combo went on to win the Division 2 European Touring Car Championship in 1966, 1967, and 1969.

[Featured image by Thesupermat via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]