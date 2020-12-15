2021 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo pays homage to Alfa’s racing DNA

You’re looking at the final limited edition of Alfa Romeo’s 4C Spider. Aptly called the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo, this new special model pays tribute to the brand’s 33 Stradale racing car, which debuted at the 1967 Formula One Italian Grand Prix.

“Since its introduction in 2014, the 4C has been a halo vehicle for Alfa Romeo, exciting enthusiasts around the world and spearheading the relaunch of the brand in North America,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo.

Alfa’s newest 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo is handcrafted in Modena, Italy, and is brimming with retro styling cues. It starts with a red-transparent carbon-fiber monocoque chassis – the first for 4C Spider – and a plethora of commemorative plaques and badging.

Exclusive to this commemorative model is Rosso Villa d’Este tri-coat paint, a direct nod to Alfa Romeo’s vintage F1 racing car. “The 4C Spider Stradale Tributo is an instant Alfa Romeo classic that passes the torch to the next generation of iconic Alfa Romeo vehicle, including the upcoming Tonale PHEV crossover that will start production next year,” added Kuniskis.

Meanwhile, the car has staggered gray-gold alloy wheels measuring 18-inches in the front and 19-inches in the rear. Inside, it has standard sports seats covered in fine black Dinamica suede with contrasting tobacco leather. Also included is a matching numbered history book by Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile design center.

Befitting of a tribute model, the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo also gets bi-Xenon headlights, an Akrapovic dual-mode center-mounted exhaust kit, racing suspension, and a carbon-fiber rear wing. Additionally, the side mirrors have Italian flag mirror caps, while a piano-black front air intake and rear diffuser are available.

Motivation remains courtesy of a mid-mounted, all-aluminum, and turbocharged 1.75-liter four-cylinder engine with direct-injection, variable valve timing, and dual intercoolers. The engine produces 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, channeling power to the rear wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It’s not the most powerful sports car with its small engine, but the 4C Spider weighs less than 2,500 pounds (1,134 kilograms), suitable for a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 10.4 hp/lbs. Because of this, the 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo can rush from zero to 60 mph in 4.1-seconds. The top speed is 160 mph.

The 2021 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo marks the final production run of the 4C sports car in North America and is available to order now. Base prices start at $79,995. Alfa Romeo is only allocating 33 units for American customers, so you better act quick.