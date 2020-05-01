Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA buyers get to choose a special racing livery

Alfa Romeo says that it designed the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA to offer a unique and exclusive level of customization to buyers. Only 500 of the cars will be built, and Centro Stile Alfa Romeo has created dedicated liveries for the Giulia GTA that recall the unique racing history of the brand. Alfa says that buyers of the Giulia GTA open the door to a dedicated customer experience and have the option to pick up the car from the Autodelta workshop in Balocco.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm start at €176,500 and €181,500, respectively. For the money, the vehicles get the series of ad hoc modifications and customization for the exterior and interior of the car. The process allows the buyer to have the GTA of their dreams “built around them and able to meet their every aesthetic need.” The liveries the vehicles are available in have been associated with the long racing history of the GTA.

Buyers can request a livery for the car and select their own side number. The vehicle also includes a Goodwool car cover to match. Deliveries take inspiration from some of the GTA’s most prestigious victories. The yellow nose distinguished the 1971 European Touring Car Championship winning car. The asymmetrical nose from the 1965 through 1968 Sprint GTA is represented along with the symmetrical nose of the GTA 1300 Junior.

Alfa says that the choice of painted nose arose from the need to tell drivers in the same race from each other. The historic white “mask” is reinterpreted for these cars and combined with lateral stripes to invoke the Alfa Romeo racing heritage. The hood is designed to incorporate elements of the Alfa Romeo logo, such as the cross, the Biscione, and the Italian flag.

For buyers who don’t want the limited availability liveries, the Giulia GTA and GTAm are offered in GTA Red, Trophy White, and Montréal Green. Different colors can be chosen for the brake calipers, rollbar, seatbelts, and stitching. The GTA has a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engines making 540 hp.