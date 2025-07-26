13 Of The Best Alternatives To Major-Brand Headphones
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Today, the most popular headphones all come from recognizable brand names. Audio-focused brands like JBL and Skullcandy operate alongside major tech companies like Apple and Sony as some of the best-known headphone manufacturers. These names also comprise most of the best wireless headphones for every budget, with only a few lesser-known options managing to compete.
However, you shouldn't necessarily ignore a brand because you've not heard of it. While you might be tempted to stick with what's well-known, it's worth considering some of the best alternatives to major-brand headphones. Thanks to a wide array of features and impressive sound quality, they're able to meet the demands of both average listeners and die-hard audiophiles. If you're looking for over-ear headphones, hidden earbuds, or something completely different, there are plenty of options to choose from among emerging companies.
Nothing CMF Buds 2 Plus
For its list price of around $80, you can get your hands on a pair of Nothing's CMF Buds 2 Plus. These wireless earbuds include many common key features, such as fast charging and IP55 dust resistance. It even has built-in ChatGPT integration. Other CMF earbuds offer different advantages, such as the Pro 2 buds, which have better controls.
Our Nothing CMF Buds 2 Plus review mentioned how there were practically no better earbuds available at their price. Unfortunately, it does lack a few nice-to-have additions, such as wireless charging and its own cable. The whole CMF lineup also doesn't include earbuds without the "stems" present, so that's something you'll need to get used to if you aren't already. Otherwise, if all you care about is top-notch sound quality under $100, the CMF Buds 2 Plus are strong alternatives to Apple AirPods.
NDO Wireless Earbuds
If you're after something that's particularly obscure, the NDO Wireless Earbuds are perhaps as obscure as you can get. The absurdly high list price of over $200 belies the buds' actual cost of little more than $20. This very low price has helped gather 2,400 reviews on Amazon, but there's substance to this budget offering — a near five-star average rating reflects the buds' solid feature package, including IPX7 waterproofing and a visual indicator of battery life.
Unlike many other brands on this list, NDO is found exclusively through Amazon. It's an example of the many "unmarked" products you'll find on the website, with some versions even sharing similar battery indicators. However, the NDO Wireless Earbuds stand out with the impressive average rating. The budget-friendly JBL Vibe Buds, by comparison, haven't passed a 4.2-star average after some 7,000 reviews. It might not be worth the over-$200 list price, but for under $30, you're likely to be very satisfied with what NDO can offer.
TAGRY Bluetooth Earbuds
The TAGRY Bluetooth Earbuds aren't too different from NDO's. The biggest differences you'll find are the earbud designs, along with slightly better battery life and slightly worse waterproofing. TAGRY's buds also have a lower average star rating at 4.4, but they make up for this with over 70,000 reviews — more than any other item on this list. You can even find them for a similarly cheap price whenever they're on sale. Better yet, the list price is much lower than the NDO earbuds, making these a fine budget pick whenever you get them.
Even when looking at these Amazon-exclusive brands, it's clear to see that the competition between earbud manufacturers is strong. At these lower price points, what you buy will simply come down to which features or design you prefer or which design you like more. The TAGRY earbuds, in particular, can act as one of the best Bluetooth headsets for phone calls, thanks partially to their easy-to-access controls. If you value that more than some better waterproofing, you'll be hard-pressed to find better options under $30.
Picun B8 Bluetooth Earbuds
The Picun B8 Bluetooth Headphones provide a strong offering to those who can't stand the minuscule size of earbuds. They also provide exceptionally long battery life at 120 hours, which easily beats the aforementioned earbuds. Combine that with a list price of just around $30 and it's not too hard to see this item as a top choice for cheap yet functional headphones. Just be aware that there's no waterproofing available, so you might have a tougher time enjoying music at the pool or by the beach.
The B8 headphones are Picun's most popular products by far, although you can find other options available from the company. The NC60 headphones are a bit more feature-rich, offering water resistance and more dedicated noise cancelling. However, you may pay $40 — double the B8 alternatives, which are often on sale at under $20 – but it's not a major price difference.
Positive Grid Spark Neo
You might not be able to get your hands on the Positive Grid Spark Neo headphones so easily. These are sold out on both Amazon and the company's own online store, though they're still available from less mainstream outlets like Guitar Center. They're also the first example on this list that fall outside of any reasonable "budget" range, with a list price of around $200. But as our Positive Grid Spark Neo review states, this price is actually quite stellar for what these headphones can offer.
These headphones are exceptional when it comes to sound quality. They were designed to be optimized for guitar players, acting more like professional headphones than a simple everyday pair. Even so, they're able to be used with any Bluetooth-compatible device, letting you use them on the go if that's your preference. Just be aware that the Spark Neo headphones lack noise cancelling and built-in media playback controls, hindering their ease of use when you're out and about.
EarFun Kids Headphones
The EarFun Kids Headphones are the cheapest headphones you'll find in this article at a list price of only around $17. As the name implies, they're also designed mainly for kids, made with smaller head shapes and lower volumes in mind. They're not a great alternative to regular headphones for adult listeners, but children will benefit from the volume limit and durable material. They also include a built-in microphone, and you can even choose whether the headphones plug in through a 3.5mm jack or a Type-C USB connector.
Of all the headphones found here, EarFun's kid-friendly offerings are the only ones without wireless capabilities. You can't use Bluetooth with these, limiting your options with them immensely. Again, these are for supervised children, so if you're purchasing them for kids — and if you don't mind a lack of water resistance — then the EarFun brand may appeal.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2
Shokz is a brand you might have actually heard of before, if only because its "headphones" are more unique than any competitor's. Their unique products use bone conduction to convey music to listeners, allowing for maximum situational awareness without sacrificing too much sound quality. The OpenRun Pro 2 is one of its latest offerings, providing better battery life and more immersive sound than the previous iteration. If there's any device that would provide the best introduction to bone conduction, there isn't a better choice than this one.
You can see some of the shortcomings of these unique products in our Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 review. While they've made strides in avoiding a loss of sound quality, they still can't quite compare to popular headphones and earbuds. Rather than act as a replacement for those, the OpenRun Pro 2 is meant as an alternative for wary athletes and comfort-seeking listeners. But as Shokz continues to gain popularity, there's an increased likelihood of it revolutionizing the headphone industry entirely.
Technics Reference Class Earbuds
As their name implies, the Technics Reference Class Earbuds are meant to be used by people making audio for others to listen to. Quality-wise, they're arguably the best earbuds of them all — and they had better be with a list price of nearly $300. These earbuds are something you'd buy if you want the best of the best, even if you might not be so familiar with the brand.
Technics isn't exactly an obscure company, but its modern headphone lineup is lacking. You might be more familiar with the brand's other products, such as the Technics SL-100C Turntable — an entry-level model for audiophiles. Still, these AZ100 earbuds were released just this year, so Technics still has some time to catch up with its more popular competitors. In time, it might even become the preferred audiophile brand for most people.
Baseus Bowie 30 Max
Back at a more mid-range price point of around $80, the Baseus Bowie 30 Max headphones can easily act as premium headphones on a not-so-premium budget. They take full advantage of noise cancellation and spatial audio, with the only major loss being a lack of water resistance. They also have an incredible 65-hour battery life. The cheaper earbuds mentioned earlier could achieve that duration, too, but not without the help of a charging case and non-continuous use.
Our Baseus Bowie 30 Max review gave high praise to the headphones' sound quality, easily passing any test it was put up against. Other reviewers, however, weren't so kind when it came to what it was able to provide. User ratings for them on Amazon are similarly mixed, with only 56% at 5 stars. Considering the variable response to their overall performance, it might be worth giving the Baseus Bowie 30 Max headphones a bit of a trial run, seeing for yourself whether they can truly live up to their looks.
Bowers & Wilkins Px8
The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 headphones are, for lack of a better word, unique. They managed to gain a 4.2-star average from over 1,500 ratings on Amazon even though their list price is around $700, making them the most expensive headphones in this article. Even sales can't knock their price under $400; it's a wonder that these headphones were able to get so much attention in the first place. But to many reviewers, that staggering price is worth the quality you get.
The Px8 headphones are a prime example of just how nuanced — and arguably polarizing — high-end audiophile products can be. The differences in sound quality depend on the type of music you listen to, as well as your personal preferences for bass-focused tunes vs balanced audio. This is simply a case where the best judgment you can make is through listening to the headphones yourself, and that might not be easy, considering how expensive they are. Luckily, high-end headphones might be even more competitive than budget options, giving you plenty of alternatives to choose from.
Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headset
If you're looking at gaming headsets, you'll probably be more interested in a brand like Logitech or Turtle Beach. But if you don't want to make a single compromise outside of how much money you'll need to spend, the Audeze Maxwell Gaming Headset is likely to take your full focus. Everything about it is designed to help immerse you in action-packed titles, helping you hear enemy footsteps and keep track of voices with great accuracy.
Since the Maxwell headset is meant for gaming, it's mostly meant as an alternative to other gaming-focused headphones. You might not get the best experience when just listening to music with it, but you can customize the headset using dedicated software to bring out its full audiophile potential. Regardless, anyone using it solely for video games is almost certain to be pleased with what it offers. Although others might have it beat when it comes to comfort, they can't compare to the Audeze Maxwell headset's wired/wireless versatility and ~80-hour battery life.
Focal Bathys
Among enthusiasts, Focal is a major player in the headphone market. However, considering how even just a pair of its ear pads can cost close to $250, only a comparative few can try out its products for themselves. When sold brand-new by Amazon, the Focal Bathys headphones are priced at around $700, rivaling the Px8 headphones. But these in particular are noteworthy for having possibly the best balance between sound quality and noise cancellation.
The Bathys headphones are the only ones from Focal with any sort of noise cancellation. Even its $5,000 Utopia offering doesn't pack that feature. Plus, since these are still designed with audiophiles in mind, their sound profile can easily fit just about any media you might be listening to. If you want to get the most out of your favorite music, then the Focal Bathys should be very appealing.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3
You might want to consider the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 if you already have a OnePlus-brand phone. These are designed to be used together with such a device, unlocking features like reverse wireless charging. You'll miss out on quite a bit without this integration, but the buds alone are still quite powerful. Between water resistance, active noise cancelling, and device switching, you can do a lot with these earbuds that you couldn't with some more expensive alternatives.
Although we were pleased with the features we had in our OnePlus Buds Pro 3 review, we also found some issues with just how well those features were implemented. Lackluster EQ presets and overly-aggressive spatial audio went as far as negatively affecting the actual listening experience, which is the last thing you want from a pair of earbuds. Their sound quality is still exceptional otherwise, but these will seem a lot more attractive if you care more about just how feature-rich your earbuds can be.
Methodology
To determine the "best" headphones and earbuds, this article focuses on products with multiple positive reviews from buyers and official media outlets. As for what counts a major brand, this primarily applies to companies with overwhelming market share throughout the industry. It's unlikely that you'll find most of the headphone brands mentioned here in a store like Best Buy or Micro Center. The biggest exception to this is Shokz, and that's because its innovative technology has only started making true competitive strides just a few years ago.
Brand loyalty can play a huge part in what headphones or earbuds might be most attractive to you. At higher prices, you might not want to take risks with products that lack information or a dedicated user base. Additionally, some of the lesser-known brands might only be available from dubious third-party resellers, creating even more uncertainty about whether you're truly getting a quality product. It's up to you to weigh the positives and negatives of each item listed here.