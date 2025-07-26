13 Of The Best Alternatives To Major-Brand Headphones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Today, the most popular headphones all come from recognizable brand names. Audio-focused brands like JBL and Skullcandy operate alongside major tech companies like Apple and Sony as some of the best-known headphone manufacturers. These names also comprise most of the best wireless headphones for every budget, with only a few lesser-known options managing to compete.

However, you shouldn't necessarily ignore a brand because you've not heard of it. While you might be tempted to stick with what's well-known, it's worth considering some of the best alternatives to major-brand headphones. Thanks to a wide array of features and impressive sound quality, they're able to meet the demands of both average listeners and die-hard audiophiles. If you're looking for over-ear headphones, hidden earbuds, or something completely different, there are plenty of options to choose from among emerging companies.