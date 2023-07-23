5 Of The Best Bluetooth Headsets For Phone Calls

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bluetooth is used in many different kinds of devices. From a technical standpoint, it's a short-range wireless means of transferring data — smartphones, handheld devices, video game consoles, and speakers like the LG XBOOM 360 use it to transfer files, audio, commands, and more.

Of course one of the most prolific uses of Bluetooth is within headsets, which are ubiquitous today. (Though there are definitely some things to consider when getting Bluetooth headsets.) Gone are the days of craning your neck to hold a phone in place with your neck and shoulder — instead, you can converse without engaging in any sort of gymnastics.

Jokes aside, Bluetooth headsets make sure that you don't need to hold your phone in your hands, allowing you to work or go about other tasks while speaking. But if you're in the market to buy one, you're likely wondering how to pick between the many different options. To help you in that regard, we've put together some of the best Bluetooth headsets for phone calls.