5 Of The Best Bluetooth Headsets For Phone Calls
Bluetooth is used in many different kinds of devices. From a technical standpoint, it's a short-range wireless means of transferring data — smartphones, handheld devices, video game consoles, and speakers like the LG XBOOM 360 use it to transfer files, audio, commands, and more.
Of course one of the most prolific uses of Bluetooth is within headsets, which are ubiquitous today. (Though there are definitely some things to consider when getting Bluetooth headsets.) Gone are the days of craning your neck to hold a phone in place with your neck and shoulder — instead, you can converse without engaging in any sort of gymnastics.
Jokes aside, Bluetooth headsets make sure that you don't need to hold your phone in your hands, allowing you to work or go about other tasks while speaking. But if you're in the market to buy one, you're likely wondering how to pick between the many different options. To help you in that regard, we've put together some of the best Bluetooth headsets for phone calls.
The Jabra Talk 45 is lightweight and well-reviewed
When you're exploring Bluetooth headsets, you'll run into many of the same names across different sites and online stores. This means that there is definitely a consensus as to which Bluetooth headsets continue to impress and earn high praise and glowing reviews.
The Jabra Talk 45 is one such example that proudly proclaims that the singular Bluetooth headset offers great clarity during phone calls and a snug fit. The Jabra Talk 45 has the ability to adjust the sound of your voice depending on the background noise of your call, which certainly makes this a great pick for those of you who must engage in conversations in all manner of places.
In addition, the Jabra Talk 45 comes with noise cancellation technology, and the headset's battery lasts for six hours of phone time or eight days on standby. On Amazon, the Jabra Talk 45 has a four out of five rating with well over 3,600 votes, which means that many people have used the Jabra Talk 45 and found the device to be a solid choice when it comes to hands-free calling.
The BlueParrott M300-XT SE is an upgrade to The Wirecutter's favorite headset
If you are looking for a Bluetooth headset that has a long battery life and also sports some pretty powerful noise-canceling technology, the BlueParrott M300-XT has a good rating and some pretty strong recommendations from The Wirecutter. The BlueParrott M300-XT SE, however, is just the next iteration of this incredibly popular hands-free headset. The M300-XT SE claims to have 14 hours of battery life which means it can maintain a phone call that lasts an entire shift of work!
The BlueParrott M300-XT SE features two microphones that will help to greatly diminish background noise, resulting in an 80% reduction in sounds that may distract from calls. Besides the robust noise cancellation, the M300-XT SE weighs just 20 grams, has an IP54 rating against dust and water, and features a reversible design that allows you to place the singular headset on either ear easily. The M300-XT SE also has a range of 300 feet just in case you need to wander away from your phone but maintain your ability to communicate.
The Poly Voyager 5200 is a snug option
Another vaunted and highly-rated Bluetooth headset comes in the form of the Poly Voyager 5200. Much like other well-received singular headsets, the Poly Voyager 5200 has all of the amenities you expect, such as long battery life and potent noise-canceling technology.
On the noise canceling front, the Poly Voyager 5200 has four different microphones in order to make sure that your voice is exceptionally clear. And on the battery end, the Poly Voyager 5200 can maintain a call for 14 hours. In other words, the Poly Voyager 5200 is perfect for those of you who are in constant communication with co-workers or loved ones and need something that can go for most of the day without needing a recharge.
One reviewer on Poly's website gave the Voyager 5200 a perfect score, and wrote, "I've had Jabras for a long time. I lost my last headset and [needed] to get a new one. One thing I didn't like about most headsets was the discomfort in the ear. I did some research and found the Voyager 5200. Wow! What a leap forward. Comfortable in the ear, crystal clear on mic and sound, [and] easy to pair. I'm kind of glad I lost the Jabra." Likewise, Amazon users have showered praise on the Poly Voyager 5200, and the device currently maintains a 4.1 out of 5 rating with almost 23,000 reviews.
The TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones come as a pair and with a portable charging case
For those interested in a Bluetooth headset that comes with more than one earbud, the TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones, which come in two different iterations, are awesome for so much more than just phone calls, though they certainly succeed in this area as well. In addition to coming as a pair, TAGRY also offers a nice little carrying case that causes the earbuds to immediately pair with your phone the moment the case is opened. Certainly a nice mechanism for getting ready to utilize the versatile headphones.
One of the nicest features of the TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones is that the unique carrying case not only displays the power of the case, which provides six full charges to the earbuds, but the battery levels of the earbuds as well. Another notable aspect of TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones is a series of buttons on the earbuds themselves that control all manner of variables like volume, music control, and voice assistance like Siri.
They offer IPX5 waterproofing as well, plus a lightweight design that makes each earbud weigh .14 of an ounce, with rocking stereo sound that makes listening to music and making phone calls absolutely delightful. The TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones have been used by and loved by many, which is best highlighted by the 4.5 out of 5 rating with over 47,000 reviews on Amazon.
The PrancyBt M99 has a standard headphone design and 55 hours of talk time
While many enjoy the earbud format of several Bluetooth headphones, some may be interested in more of a full-bodied headset — the type often seen in call centers and offices that easily allow hands-free calling. The PrancyBt M99 is one such device, and due to its size, allows you to talk for an amazing 55 hours of time on a single charge.
While in standby mode, the PrancyBt M99 is able to hold a charge for 90 days. For those that are truly on phone calls all of the time, the PrancyBt M99 is a workhorse, though it isn't nearly as subtle as some of the smaller Bluetooth earbuds.
Of course, if looks aren't much of a big concern, and you need something that allows for an excessive amount of talk time, the PrancyBt M99 is made for you. It can even utilize voice assistants from Apple and Samsung by holding the mute button in for three seconds — perfect for a truly hands-free calling experience.
The PrancyBt M99 also features an adjustable boom microphone and technology that cancels out 95% of background noise. And it's beloved on Amazon, with its page proudly displaying a 4.8 out of 5 rating from over 980 reviews.