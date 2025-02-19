Positive Grid Spark Neo Review: A Must Have For Guitarists With Unexpectedly Good Sound

First and foremost with any pair of headphones is how they sound, and put simply the Neo dishes out absolutely fantastic audio quality. The first chord I played when I plugged in my Stratocaster was enough to tell me these were something special, and they're equally awesome when it comes to simple audio playback.

When used as an amp, I found it to be as if I was playing in a very quiet room. The soundstage is really good, with loads of texture that if not for the pressure of the ear cushions might trick me into feeling as though I was hearing an amp in the room with me. It delivers beautifully authentic tones, and I didn't feel as though I was compromising by practicing using headphones instead of a traditional amp.

The Neo is also so good for just listening to music that I'd be ecstatic about these headphones even if they weren't also an amp. Normally I need to adjust the sound profile of headphones when testing them, but the Spark Neo was perfectly tuned straight out of the box. "Day One" by Charles Bethoud/Zander Zon demonstrated the impressive range and definition the Neo provides, and while listening to "Forest Awakening" by the same artists I swear I could smell the bass guitars (weird as that is to say).

The harsh rock tones of "We're all gonna die" by "Nothing More" were equally well rendered, with a startling degree of separation between vocals, guitars, and drums. It also stood up to the sheer chaos of "Blackhole" by Architects, and the techno/metal of Electric Callboy's "Elevator Operator." As for 2Cellos cover of "Thunderstruck," which I always use to compare the performance of audio playback devices, the Neo truly stood out from the crowd.