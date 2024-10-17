Positive Grid Spark Mini Vai Review: A Tiny Signature Guitar Amp For Everyone

Of course, with Positive Grid products, what's available on the amp itself is just the jumping off point. In the app you can customize your tones to your heart's content in several different ways, from tweaking simulated amps and effects pedals through a visual interface to Spark AI (beta), which generates tones based on your descriptions of what you're looking for. For example, you could ask it for a general emotional feel, or as I prefer, ask it to replicate the tones favored by a particular band or guitarist. Spark AI then gives you several different sets of effects to choose from which you are free to further tweak yourself.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Another clever AI trick is the "Smart Jam" feature, where one of four virtual "musicians" accompanies you as you play. Essentially, it's a customizable, adaptive backing track, and it's a great tool for practicing guitar. There's also lots of other backing tracks and videos with tabbed songs performed by real musicians if you prefer.

Also in the app is a tuner, metronome, video recorder, and Spotify/Apple Music integration. However, since the Spotify integration is currently broken, and I don't subscribe to Apple Music, I was unable to test this feature.