13 EVs That Have Been Discontinued In The US

One day, we'll look back at the modern era of gas-guzzling cars like it was the dark ages. But for now, we're still in the early stages of the electric vehicle revolution. Every year, more and more drivers trade in their gas-powered vehicles for hybrid, or even fully electric, vehicles. While electric and hybrid vehicles aren't perfect with their limited range and oversized batteries, they offer superior fuel efficiency, smoother, quieter engine performance and can help the driver save money in the long run.

There's a lot of road ahead for electric vehicles, but it's also been a long road to get the EV industry to where it currently stands. While the current generation of EVs is a stepping stone to what the future holds, there are plenty of EVs that have been left in the past. Let's take a look back at some electric cars that are no longer with us, so to speak. Here are 13 EVs that have been discontinued in the U.S.