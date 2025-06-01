How Many Years Did Volkswagen Make The E-Golf? (And What Does One Cost Today?)

Volkswagen is pretty big on electric vehicles, if you haven't heard. From the retro-styled ID.Buzz van to the ID.4 SUV and other new electric models being introduced for markets around the world, Volkswagen, like many other automakers, is heavily invested in a transition away from gasoline cars and toward electric ones.

Advertisement

But Volkswagen's first electric vehicle for the US market, the 2015 to 2019 e-Golf, took a much safer approach to the EV mission by offering an electric powertrain choice as just one part of the larger Mk7 Golf family. And though the e-Golf doesn't have the driving range, horsepower, or flashy features you get in modern electric vehicles, it has remained a popular choice on the used car market, with prices for later models hovering between $10,000 to $20,000.

Let's take a look at the history and evolution of the Volkswagen e-Golf and discover why many owners still hold this early EV in such high regard.