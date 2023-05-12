Why You Might Not Want To Buy That Cheap Used EV

Buying a used car has always been a good way to save a few bucks on what would otherwise be an exorbitant purchase, not to mention reduce your carbon footprint by using existing cars instead of buying new ones. Naturally, these benefits extend to EVs, which means double the environmental impact reduction. If you're in the market for your very first EV, it's always worth checking out the used ones on the lot.

That said, much like with buying a regular used car, you should be very careful when searching for a used EV. Not only do you need to take the usual wear and tear of a pre-owned vehicle into consideration, but there are several potential issues that are specific to EVs that you should think long and hard on before committing to a purchase. EVs may be the new hotness on the travel scene, but being new also means having new problems.