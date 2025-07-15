These Are The Cities (CBSA) With Most Car Theft In The US

Car theft is an unfortunate reality of the world in which we live. While authorities usually recover nearly half of all stolen vehicles within a couple of days, that still doesn't diminish how unpleasant it can be. Nor does it make up for how pervasive the problem is across the U.S. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's (NICB) data, thieves stole just over 3.5 million vehicles nationwide from 2020 to 2024. On a positive note, there was a significant 17% reduction nationwide from 2023 to 2024, which is great. However, that still leaves the country with 850,708 thefts, with a handful of metro areas proving to be notable hot spots. You're probably expecting Los Angeles and San Francisco to be among those, and you'd be right, but what other cities rank highly for car thefts?

We've compiled a list of the core-based statistical areas (CBSAs) that had the most reported car thefts in 2024, based on data provided to us by the NICB. Note that we're not implying anything about the safety or quality of life in these cities. This is purely about the total number of vehicle thefts — nothing more, nothing less. We'll also discuss theft rates (i.e., thefts per 100,000 inhabitants), but that metric hasn't impacted how we sorted the cities. Is your city on the list? Only one way to find out.