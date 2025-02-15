Why Hyundai's Elantra And Sonata Are The Most Stolen Cars In The US

If you're worried that your car is a popular target for theft, it may or may not help to know that some cars are more likely to be stolen than others. A little over a year ago, the National Insurance Crime Bureau revealed the most stolen cars in the United States and it's no longer pick-up trucks thanks to a startling social media trend. The top three cars on the 2023 list are now the Hyundai Elantra at 48,445 thefts, the Hyundai Sonata at 42,813 thefts, and the Kia Optima at 30,204 thefts.

What moved the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 to the fourth spot with nearly 6,500 fewer thefts than the Kia Optima? The NICB believes it's due to a social media trend from 2023 that revolved around stealing Hyundais and Kias. Of the cars reported stolen in 2023, more than 85% were recovered, 34% within a day of the report. Said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe: "NICB works with law enforcement agencies and industry partners to deploy advanced technologies and strategies to combat vehicle theft from organized criminal networks and individuals. Even as we work to deter crime, it is crucial for owners to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their vehicles."