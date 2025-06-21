This Pickup Truck Gets Stolen More Than Any Other

For years, the Ford F-150 had the unfortunate reputation of being the most stolen vehicle in America. That's because this truck was everywhere, and that made it an easy target. But things have changed recently. In 2023, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stole that spot from the Ford F-150. Surprisingly, thieves made off with a total of 23,721 Silverado 1500s, making it officially the most stolen pickup truck in the U.S. Meanwhile, the F-150 still saw plenty of action, with 15,852 reported thefts. However, it was way less than the Silverado's numbers.

The trend didn't stop there. In Texas, a state where trucks rule the roads, the Silverado became the most stolen vehicle overall in 2024. With over 97,000 vehicle thefts across the state, more than 6,400 of them were Silverado 1500s. And it's not just Chevy or Ford feeling the heat — five of the top ten most stolen vehicles in Texas were pickups, including the GMC Sierra, Dodge Ram, and even heavier-duty F-250s. So, it seems clear that the thieves are targeting trucks.