This Pickup Truck Gets Stolen More Than Any Other
For years, the Ford F-150 had the unfortunate reputation of being the most stolen vehicle in America. That's because this truck was everywhere, and that made it an easy target. But things have changed recently. In 2023, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stole that spot from the Ford F-150. Surprisingly, thieves made off with a total of 23,721 Silverado 1500s, making it officially the most stolen pickup truck in the U.S. Meanwhile, the F-150 still saw plenty of action, with 15,852 reported thefts. However, it was way less than the Silverado's numbers.
The trend didn't stop there. In Texas, a state where trucks rule the roads, the Silverado became the most stolen vehicle overall in 2024. With over 97,000 vehicle thefts across the state, more than 6,400 of them were Silverado 1500s. And it's not just Chevy or Ford feeling the heat — five of the top ten most stolen vehicles in Texas were pickups, including the GMC Sierra, Dodge Ram, and even heavier-duty F-250s. So, it seems clear that the thieves are targeting trucks.
Why pickup trucks are easy targets
Pickup trucks are valuable and popular, so that makes them prime targets. Then comes their resale potential, which is huge, and their easy accessibility plays a big role. Pickups are often parked in driveways or open lots without much security. Unfortunately, a few design flaws make pickups even more easy to steal. For example, on both the Silverado and F-150, the horn is located behind the grill. As a result, thieves can quickly disable the alarm and use the onboard diagnostic port to reprogram a fresh key. It sounds complex, right? But for a seasoned car thief, the whole process is a piece of cake.
What's more worrying is that even rare and expensive trucks aren't off-limits. In one case, a Shelby F-150 Super Snake was stolen right from Denver International Airport. Owners need to learn the basic tips to prevent their cars from being stolen and how the basic anti-theft tools can make a big difference. We are talking about simple things like steering wheel locks, pedal cages, or even aftermarket alarms, which can go a long way. Thieves tend to skip vehicles that look like a hassle. But sadly, many people still leave their trucks vulnerable without any visible deterrents.
What you can do to protect your truck
The bright side? Most stolen vehicles do get found. According to data, over 85% of stolen passenger vehicles are recovered, with 34% found within two days. Still, it's way less stressful to stop a theft before it happens. If you add a GPS tracker, a kill switch, or upgrade your alarm system, the risk of theft can be reduced instantly. Many of these tools are affordable and don't require any major modifications.
Your parking habits also matter, as thieves target vehicles parked in dimly lit or isolated areas. Try to choose well-lit, visible parking spots, especially near cameras, that discourage theft attempts. If your truck is ever stolen, act fast and report it immediately. Make sure to have your VIN, license plate number, and other identifiers ready for the police and your insurance company. Theft rates have been rising post-pandemic, and law enforcement and the NICB are stepping up efforts. But a little extra caution on your part can make a big difference as well.