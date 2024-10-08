How Do Steering Wheel Locks Work And Do They Really Prevent Theft?

With how much it costs to buy and insure a car, you might not want to spend extra on anything else. But even the nicest neighborhoods aren't immune from the threat of theft, especially if you own a car that's prone to being broken into or stolen. A report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau discovered a rise in vehicle break-ins with 1,020,729 thefts recorded in 2023. It's up to you to take the extra neccesary to keep your car safe from a break in. If you've looked into ways to prevent your car from being stolen, then there's a chance you've come across steering wheel locks and questioned their effectiveness.

Sometimes called club locks, steering wheel locks are specialized mechanisms that can lock to fasten the steering wheel into place. While traditional steering wheel locks appear as lengthy rods that are fitted across the wheel and stop it from turning, there is a wide array to choose from that explore different variations on the same idea. These include wheel-to-pedal locks that immobilize both the steering wheel and pedals and attached locks that conceal the steering wheel and secures it with a padlock.

However, at the end of the day, what kind of steering wheel lock you have or how it works means little if the tool doesn't do its job at deterring theft. So just how effective is a steering wheel lock at its job?

