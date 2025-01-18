3 Highly-Rated GPS Trackers To Keep Tabs On Your Motorcycle
In 2022, motorcycle thefts in the United States reached alarming levels. According to Statista, 54,736 bikes were reported stolen that year — a noticeable increase from the 51,291 thefts in 2021. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) also revealed that motorcycle thefts surged by 7% from 2021 to 2022. On average, 4,561 stolen motorcycles were reported each month in 2022; with California accounting for nearly 30% of cases with 9,838 incidents, followed by Florida and Texas with 4,563 and 4,145 thefts, respectively.
Since motorcycle thefts are on the rise, NICB authorities recommend various precautions to protect motorcycles. These include parking in well-lit areas, locking the ignition, and investing in alarm systems. Even in garages, owners are encouraged to secure their bikes by not storing titles in their vehicles and marking their bikes with unique identifiers. While these measures are effective protection protocols against theft, they are not foolproof against professional criminals.
This is where GPS trackers come in handy, since they provide an effective solution to prevent thefts and retrieve stolen vehicles. Once discreetly installed, these devices can relay a motorcycle's real-time location, making recovery faster and more efficient. Some models even send alerts when suspicious movements are detected, alarming owners to act promptly and potentially prevent theft. Hence, many consider GPS trackers an essential accessory for combating vehicular theft.
Why AirTags should not be an option for tracking your motorcycle
Apple's AirTags — priced at $29 per unit or $99 for a pack of four — may seem like a cost-effective way to track your motorcycle, car, or any other vehicle. However, while these stylish trackers excel at locating misplaced items like keys or bags, AirTags fall short when it comes to vehicle tracking.
AirTags operate by emitting Bluetooth signals that are picked up by nearby Apple devices, such as iPhones or iPads, which then relay the location to the owner through the Find My network. This system works exceptionally well in crowded areas with numerous Apple devices, but struggles in remote locations like highways or forests where such devices are scarce.
GPS trackers provide real-time tracking independent of nearby devices. They utilize satellite technology to calculate the location of the device and transmit location data via cellular networks, ensuring accuracy and reliability even in secluded areas. While GPS trackers require a companion app for monitoring, they offer peace of mind by delivering consistent updates. For bike owners, the superior reliability of GPS trackers makes them a far better choice than AirTags.
Monimoto 9 as a highly-rated tracker for motorcyclists
The Monimoto 9 is considered a top-tier GPS tracker for motorcycle and other vehicles by owners. Priced at $169.00, the package includes two months of free SIM service, with a $49 annual subscription thereafter. Designed for easy installation, the device is small, rechargeable, and compatible with the LTE-M network, making it functional internationally.
Key features of the Monimoto 9 include real-time tracking, alerts for suspicious activity, and a companion app that ensures seamless monitoring. It also comes with an embedded eSIM card for hassle-free operation. Furthermore, the device is designed to automatically engage its alarm system once it notices that the owner has left the vehicle. It then disarms the moment it detects the paired Key Fob. For cyclists, a 3D-printed bracket allows secure attachment to a bike's bottle holder mount. For non-cyclists, it can still be securely attached to any type of vehicle since the package comes with releasable zip ties.
The Monimoto 9 has garnered rave reviews from owners, boasting a 4.7 out of 5 Trustpilot score from over 1,780 users. Customers praise its ease of setup, competitive pricing, and accuracy. One user noted, "It contacted my phone in less than a minute [during testing]." Another highlighted its affordability and precision, saying, "Very accurate and keeps you up to date." Many users also commended Monimoto's customer service for being knowledgeable and prompt in addressing questions.
Sizzapp as another highly recommended tracking device for motorcycles
Sizzapp is another standout GPS tracker for motorcycles, and it offers a subscription-free solution with no monthly fees. It comes with a 24-month warranty, ensuring long-term reliability. Featuring real-time tracking and advanced functionalities, Sizzapp's built-in SIM card eliminates the need for ongoing subscriptions and makes it a cost-effective option for riders who are on a budget, but want to secure their vehicles against thefts.
Sizzapp's safety features include theft alerts, geofencing, and detailed tracking of routes, speed, and distance. The device also provides eco-drive insights, helping riders improve their driving habits. Through its companion app, users can engage with the community of fellow users by sharing routes, joining group rides, and even competing on leaderboards. Additional features like SOS alerts and real-time weather updates enhance the overall riding experience.
Rated well on Trustpilot, Sizzapp has received mostly positive feedback for its reliability and user-friendly design. Customers appreciate the instant updates provided by the app, with one reviewer noting its effectiveness in securing motorcycles parked in public spaces. Many other users also praised its affordability and comprehensive features, making it a favorite among bike owners seeking advanced tracking solutions without having to pay monthly fees. However, some reviewers did note some delays in testing alerts, so worth giving the product a good few tries before using them full time.
Motorcyclists also commend the Optimus 2.0 GPS tracker
The Optimus 2.0 portable GPS tracker is the last, but not the least entry on this list. The device is priced at $17.95, but there is a monthly subscription fee of $19.95 per month. It does not have a contract, however, so it's easy to cancel anytime. Since it is designed for portability and easy storage, the Optimus 2.0 comes in a compact form factor. Despite this, the tracker is not short in features: It is equipped with an internal motion sensor that automatically switches the system to standby mode when no movement is detected, thus conserving battery life.
As a motorcycle tracker, this device has minute-by-minute tracking, which can be tweaked to 10-second intervals. It also has special tracking features, including a routing function for investigators, a battery percentage tracker, a direction and speed gauge, and an SOS button that stores data history for up to a year. Its integration with Google Maps also makes it possible to view live traffic and street view.
Optimus 2.0's robust functionality is backed by its high customer satisfaction ratings, with the brand earning a remarkable 92% 5-star rating from over 2,200 reviews on Trustpilot. Many customers point out its affordability, ease of use, and reliable performance. One reviewer praised the detailed reporting features that keep users informed. More than its safety features, however, many commend the brand for its responsive and helpful support team, which they say enhances the user experience.