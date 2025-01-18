3 Highly-Rated GPS Trackers To Keep Tabs On Your Motorcycle

In 2022, motorcycle thefts in the United States reached alarming levels. According to Statista, 54,736 bikes were reported stolen that year — a noticeable increase from the 51,291 thefts in 2021. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) also revealed that motorcycle thefts surged by 7% from 2021 to 2022. On average, 4,561 stolen motorcycles were reported each month in 2022; with California accounting for nearly 30% of cases with 9,838 incidents, followed by Florida and Texas with 4,563 and 4,145 thefts, respectively.

Since motorcycle thefts are on the rise, NICB authorities recommend various precautions to protect motorcycles. These include parking in well-lit areas, locking the ignition, and investing in alarm systems. Even in garages, owners are encouraged to secure their bikes by not storing titles in their vehicles and marking their bikes with unique identifiers. While these measures are effective protection protocols against theft, they are not foolproof against professional criminals.

This is where GPS trackers come in handy, since they provide an effective solution to prevent thefts and retrieve stolen vehicles. Once discreetly installed, these devices can relay a motorcycle's real-time location, making recovery faster and more efficient. Some models even send alerts when suspicious movements are detected, alarming owners to act promptly and potentially prevent theft. Hence, many consider GPS trackers an essential accessory for combating vehicular theft.

