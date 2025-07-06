13 Accessories & Upgrades That Will Level Up Your 4Runner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner has been improved significantly, packing a brand-new 2.4-liter turbo four, and an available electrified version of the same engine. Toyota has also doubled down on the off-road trims — drivers can now choose between the TRD Pro Baja-style machine and Trailhunter overlanding rig.

Still, the 4Runner has always been a rugged, body-on-frame SUV, designed to tackle highways and challenging terrains. Crucially, the 4Runner is a popular platform for serious off-road builds, thanks to its sturdy frame and reliable mechanics. In other words, you can level up your 4Runner with many accessories and upgrades, turning it into an even more capable SUV.

In this article, we'll have a closer look at all the upgrades you can make to your 4Runner. Some will make your daily drive more bearable. Others will transform the popular SUV into a Jeep-beater. We strongly recommend improving only the parts you really need, as spending money on unnecessary accessories won't improve your ride.