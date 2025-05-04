Is It Safe To Tow With A Lifted Truck? Here's What You Need To Know

When it comes to truck culture, the idea of bigger always being better is more of a mantra than a suggestion. An easy way to accomplish that is by adding a lift kit to your truck, raising the ride height and increasing off-road capability — in theory. Adding a lift kit also changes how your vehicle drives by affecting sight lines, weight distribution, and even towing.

For truck owners, towing is typically one of the biggest reasons why they might decide to go with a half or full-ton pickup. Whether it's to haul a big RV, or you're planning on bringing your boat to the lake, trucks can tow it all. Trucks have a broad range of towing capacities; from the Ford Super Duty, which can tow up to 40,000 pounds when properly equipped; all the way to the Tesla Cybertruck, which can tow about 11,000 pounds.

However, the questions remain of whether or not trucks are capable of towing after you've installed a lift kit. The short answer is yes, but it's not as simple as lifting your truck and then towing as usual. If they can, how much can they tow, and how can you make sure you're towing properly?

