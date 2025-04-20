Ford Super Duty Recall: How To Tell If Your Truck's Fuel Pump Is Failing
Ford Motor Company contacted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in December 2024 to initiate a safety recall of nearly 300,000 2020 to 2022 model year Ford Super Duty trucks. The specific models being recalled are those powered by the third-generation 6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel engine built from February 19, 2019, through August 23, 2021. More information about the recall status of a particular truck can be obtained by calling Ford at 1-866-436-7332 or your local Ford dealer and providing your truck's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).
The problems addressed by this recall (Campaign/NHTSA# 24S78/24V957) stem from "biodiesel deposit accumulation" on the roller shoe and tappet body areas inside of the Bosch CP4 diesel engine fuel pump. According to NHTSA Safety Recall Report 24V-957, symptoms of a failing fuel pump include extended engine cranking while starting, an illuminated Check Engine Light (CEL), excessive fuel pump noise, and reduced engine power. While a failed fuel pump could lead to engine damage and increase the risk of an accident if the truck loses power while driving, it's estimated that only 4% of Ford Super Duty trucks equipped with the CP4 pump will experience a defect.
What to expect if your Ford Super Duty is affected by the recall?
If you own a Ford Super Duty that's affected by the recall for biodiesel deposit accumulation in the fuel pump, you should have received a recall notice by mail already. According to the terms of the recall, Ford planned to notify its dealer network of the recall on January 2, 2025, and mail notices to affected Super Duty owners between January 13, 2025, and January 17, 2025.
If you suspect your truck is included in the range of vehicles being recalled but didn't receive an official notification from Ford, you should call Ford at the number listed above or contact an authorized Ford dealer service department, and be sure to have your VIN available to get more information. It's a good idea to take this step even if your truck is running as it should. If you're uncertain about the recall status of your Super Duty, or any automobile, online VIN lookup tools make it easy to search for recalls that apply to your vehicle.
To address the issue, Ford plans to reflash the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) of trucks equipped with the potentially faulty fuel pump to "increase pump cooling and prevent formation of aged biodiesel deposits." This work will be completed by Ford at no cost to the consumer. However, information available from Ford indicates the proposed software fix "is not available." When it's ready, Ford will notify owners by mail. If your recalled truck's fuel pump failed, and you paid for the repair, Ford has a reimbursement plan to cover those costs.
Why did Ford wait until 2025 to issue a recall for 2020 Super Duty trucks?
The timeline for Ford Super Duty fuel pump recall number 24S78 began on September 16, 2021. At that time, Ford's Internal Combustion Engines Propulsion and Thermal Systems Engineering (IPTSE) team notified Ford's Critical Concern Review Group (CCRG) of an increase in warranty reports concerning failures of the third-gen 6.7 Power Stroke High Pressure Fuel Pump (HPFP). An investigation placed blame on Covid-era shutdowns that left many vehicles parked for extended periods, resulting in aged biodiesel deposits inside the Bosch CP4 RP7 HPFP.
On December 30, 2021, the NHTSA contacted Ford's Automotive Safety Office (ASO) about possible safety concerns since other automakers using Bosch CP4 HPFP variants had already issued safety recalls. Ford's response on January 7, 2022, stated that differences in the 6.7 Power Stroke fuel system from its competitors indicated there were no risks to vehicle safety.
Ford continued to monitor HPFP failures through data collected during warranty repairs and connected vehicles through November 12, 2024. At that time the company was "aware of 3,070 warranty reports, 498 field reports, and 58 customer service reports associated with this concern." While Ford eventually found evidence of the condition causing loss of vehicle power that could increase the risk of an accident, no "accidents, injuries, or fires" have been reported to the automaker.