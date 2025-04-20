Ford Super Duty Recall: How To Tell If Your Truck's Fuel Pump Is Failing

If you own a Ford Super Duty that's affected by the recall for biodiesel deposit accumulation in the fuel pump, you should have received a recall notice by mail already. According to the terms of the recall, Ford planned to notify its dealer network of the recall on January 2, 2025, and mail notices to affected Super Duty owners between January 13, 2025, and January 17, 2025.

If you suspect your truck is included in the range of vehicles being recalled but didn't receive an official notification from Ford, you should call Ford at the number listed above or contact an authorized Ford dealer service department, and be sure to have your VIN available to get more information. It's a good idea to take this step even if your truck is running as it should. If you're uncertain about the recall status of your Super Duty, or any automobile, online VIN lookup tools make it easy to search for recalls that apply to your vehicle.

To address the issue, Ford plans to reflash the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) of trucks equipped with the potentially faulty fuel pump to "increase pump cooling and prevent formation of aged biodiesel deposits." This work will be completed by Ford at no cost to the consumer. However, information available from Ford indicates the proposed software fix "is not available." When it's ready, Ford will notify owners by mail. If your recalled truck's fuel pump failed, and you paid for the repair, Ford has a reimbursement plan to cover those costs.

