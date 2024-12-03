CP4 Pump: Which Diesel Engines Use It And Why Is It So Problematic?

Starting in 2011, Ford and General Motors began using Bosch Mobility CP4 pumps to provide high pressure fuel to their diesel engines. GM used the pump on its 6.6-liter LGH and LML Duramax diesel engines through 2016, opting to use the Denso HP4 pump on the L5P Duramax, one of the best Duramax engine versions, starting in 2017. Ram and Jeep used the CP4 pump on vehicles equipped with the 3.0-liter Cummins diesel from 2014 to 2023 with Ram also using it on the 6.7-liter Cummins in its pickup trucks from 2019 to 2020. Nissan got in on the fun, using the oft-maligned CP4 pump from 2016 through 2019 on 5.0-liter V8 Cummins diesel-equipped Titan XD pickups. Ford is the only major automaker to continue using the CP4 injection pump since first installing them on its 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engines.

Advertisement

There are technically two versions of the CP4 pump, CP4.1 and CP4.2; however, they're typically referred to collectively as CP4. The difference being the CP4.1 pumps contain a single pumping element compared to the dual-element CP4.2 pumps. As a whole, CP4 pumps are prone to suffer catastrophic failure causing extensive damage to the fuel system at or near the 100,000-mile mark.