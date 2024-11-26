6.7 Power Stroke Vs. High Output: What's The Difference Between Ford's Diesel Engines?

At SlashGear, we've compared 6.7-liter diesel engines from Cummins and Ford in the past. The high-output six-cylinder Cummins, found in heavy-duty Ram trucks, posted power ratings comparable to the standard-duty V8 Power Stroke available in Ford Super Duty trucks. However, the newer High Output 6.7 Power Stroke delivers even more horsepower and torque.

Ford introduced the third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel V8 as an optional power plant for its 2020 Super Duty truck lineup. The 2020 Power Stroke generated 475 horsepower and an impressive 1,050 lb-ft of torque. At the time, Ford claimed both values were the "best-in-class" compared to the competition.

Ford released the High Output 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel for use in next-generation 2023 F-Series Super Duty trucks. Enhancements to the 6.7-liter Power Stroke's turbocharger, exhaust manifolds, and tuning increased the engine's output to 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Once again, Ford claims these ratings are best-in-class, a class defined as full-size pickups with a GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) over 8,500 pounds.

