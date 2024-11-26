6.7 Power Stroke Vs. High Output: What's The Difference Between Ford's Diesel Engines?
At SlashGear, we've compared 6.7-liter diesel engines from Cummins and Ford in the past. The high-output six-cylinder Cummins, found in heavy-duty Ram trucks, posted power ratings comparable to the standard-duty V8 Power Stroke available in Ford Super Duty trucks. However, the newer High Output 6.7 Power Stroke delivers even more horsepower and torque.
Ford introduced the third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel V8 as an optional power plant for its 2020 Super Duty truck lineup. The 2020 Power Stroke generated 475 horsepower and an impressive 1,050 lb-ft of torque. At the time, Ford claimed both values were the "best-in-class" compared to the competition.
Ford released the High Output 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel for use in next-generation 2023 F-Series Super Duty trucks. Enhancements to the 6.7-liter Power Stroke's turbocharger, exhaust manifolds, and tuning increased the engine's output to 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Once again, Ford claims these ratings are best-in-class, a class defined as full-size pickups with a GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) over 8,500 pounds.
Is Ford's High Output 6.7 Power Stroke better than the standard version?
When comparing the standard 6.7 Power Stroke to the newer HO version, it's easy to look at the numbers and see that it is, in fact, better, at least on paper. Ford specs give the HO an advantage of 25 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque. However, if specs always told the full story, there wouldn't be any need to line up at the track.
When Ford introduced the first-generation 6.7 Power Stroke to replace the 6.4-liter version in 2011, it had 390 horsepower and 735 lb-ft of torque. While the first-gen years are considered its worst, it improved upon the outgoing 6.4 Power Stroke that had 350 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The switch gave Ford Super Duty trucks an initial gain of 40 horsepower and 85 lb-ft of torque, or about 11.4% and 13% respectively.
For comparison, the HO option provides 14.3% more torque but only increases horsepower by 5.3%. While any gain is typically a good thing, unless you're towing extremely heavy loads through mountain passes or you just prefer nice round numbers, you'll want to consider the added cost of opting for the HO Power Stroke.
Is the Ford High Output 6.7 Power Stroke worth it?
In addition to more power, the HO 6.7 Power Stroke provides some other perks. Much like the original 6.7 used its water-to-air intercooled turbocharger to gain a significant improvement over previous designs, the HO 6.7 features a new water-jacketed turbine housing. While the new design allows the delivery of more power when called upon, extra cooling capacity could be beneficial for the engine overall. The HO 6.7 Power Stroke also features upgraded cast stainless steel exhaust headers. The cast stainless steel material has an advantage over cast iron exhaust manifolds which are prone to corrosion.
Using Ford's online Build and Price tool to explore 2024 F-350 Super Duty options, we see the base engine provided with the $54,155 XLT trim is the gas-burning 7.3L V8. Opting for the standard 6.7 Power Stroke increases the bottom line by $10,495, while the HO 6.7 Power Stroke adds $12,995, a difference of $2,500. While a $2,500 increase might sound steep, Ford estimates opting for the upgraded diesel engine adds $32 to each of the 84 monthly payments.
Whether or not the increase is worthwhile is a choice best left to individual needs and budgets. However, 1,200 lb-ft of torque would certainly roll nicely off the tongue when telling people about your new truck.